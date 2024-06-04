Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne From Shiv Sena Leads

Maval Constituency | FPJ

Maval: Sanjog Waghere Patil from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shrirang Barne from Shiv Sena are the 2 key candidates from the Maval constituency. The Maval constituency voted 59.59% on May 13, 2024. The live results for the South Delhi constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same. Shrirang Barne has been leading in the Maval constituency of Maharashtra.

Maval Lok Sabha Seat is one of the key seats among the 48 constituencies that are spread across the state of Maharashtra. Maval Lok Sabha constituency was created on 19 February 2008. The seat has six Vidhan Sabha segments namely- Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, which are a part of Raigad district and Chinchwad and Pimpri that fall in Pune district.

Previous Lok Sabha Election Results

In 2019, Shiv Sena (UBT) had won the General elections securing 7,20,663 votes defeating NCP's Parth Pawar. Pawar was defeated by a margin of 2,15,913 votes. In 2014 too, Shiv Sena (UBT) has emerged victorious securing 5,12,223 votes. He had defeated Laxman Pandurang Jagtap of the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI) by a margin of 1,57,394 votes.