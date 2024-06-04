 Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne From Shiv Sena Leads
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne From Shiv Sena Leads

Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne From Shiv Sena Leads

Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne from Shiv Sena takes the lead in the Maval constituency in Maharashtra. Get live coverage from June 4th, 2024: winner, vote share, votes

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Tuesday, June 04, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Maval Constituency | FPJ

Maval: Sanjog Waghere Patil from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shrirang Barne from Shiv Sena are the 2 key candidates from the Maval constituency. The Maval constituency voted 59.59% on May 13, 2024. The live results for the South Delhi constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same. Shrirang Barne has been leading in the Maval constituency of Maharashtra.

Sanjog Waghere Patil from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shrirang Barne From Siv Sena

Sanjog Waghere Patil from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shrirang Barne From Siv Sena | FPJ

Read Also
Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 10AM Update: Shiv Sena's Shrirang Barne Leads By 21,782...
article-image

Maval Lok Sabha Seat is one of the key seats among the 48 constituencies that are spread across the state of Maharashtra. Maval Lok Sabha constituency was created on 19 February 2008. The seat has six Vidhan Sabha segments namely- Panvel, Karjat, Uran, Maval, which are a part of Raigad district and Chinchwad and Pimpri that fall in Pune district.

Maval Lok Sabha Seat has six vidhan sabha segments

Maval Lok Sabha Seat has six vidhan sabha segments | FPJ

Previous Lok Sabha Election Results

In 2019, Shiv Sena (UBT) had won the General elections securing 7,20,663 votes defeating NCP's Parth Pawar. Pawar was defeated by a margin of 2,15,913 votes. In 2014 too, Shiv Sena (UBT) has emerged victorious securing 5,12,223 votes. He had defeated Laxman Pandurang Jagtap of the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWPI) by a margin of 1,57,394 votes.

Previous Maval Constituency Lok Sabha results

Previous Maval Constituency Lok Sabha results | FPJ

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results Live 2024: Trends Show BJP Leading In 2 Seats

Kerala Lok Sabha Election Results Live 2024: Trends Show BJP Leading In 2 Seats

Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne From Shiv Sena Leads

Maval Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne From Shiv Sena Leads

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Piyush Goyal From BJP Maintains Strong Lead...

Mumbai North Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Piyush Goyal From BJP Maintains Strong Lead...

Lok Sabha Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates 2024: High Tension In Congress Corner; Kamal...

Lok Sabha Madhya Pradesh Election Results Live Updates 2024: High Tension In Congress Corner; Kamal...

J&K Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: National Conference VP Omar Abdullah 'Confident Of Final...

J&K Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: National Conference VP Omar Abdullah 'Confident Of Final...