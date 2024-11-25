Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: BJP Triumphs As Independents Shake Kalyan East, Bhiwandi West Battles

ilas Patil (Congress) in Bhiwandi West filed as Independent (Right) and Mahesh Gaikwad (Shinde-led Shiv Sena) in Kalyan East (Left) |

Two rebellion candidates, Mahesh Gaikwad from Eknath Shinde led Shivsena in Kalyan East, who filed nominations as independents and Vilas Patil from Congress in Bhiwandi West, filed nominations as an independent, registered their numbers as second and third ranking. Meanwhile, BJP’s Sulbha Gaikwad in Kalyan East and Mahesh Chaughule in Bhiwandi West won by a good margin.

In the Kalyan East area, there was a big battleground. Sulbha Gaikwad, who is the wife of former MLA and incarcerated Ganpat Gaikwad, received a ticket from the BJP and won by 26,408 votes. The rebel candidate Mahesh Gaikwad filed his nomination as an independent, lost, and received a total of 55,108 votes. Gaikwad registered his presence on second ranking. Notably, Ganpat Gaikwad is in jail for allegedly shooting at Shinde faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad at Ulhasnagar police station in February this year.

In Bhiwandi West, the rebel candidate of Congress, Vilas Patil, who filed his nomination as an independent registered his presence in the election ranking third, receiving a total of 31579 votes. It is notable that Patil is a former mayor of Bhiwandi municipal corporation and belongs to the Konark Vikas Aghadi. In the 2019 Bhiwandi civic body elections, Patil’s wife, Pratibha, was elected as the mayor with the support of Congress and BJP corporators. In the 2024 assembly election, Patil joined the Congress ahead of the assembly election hoping to get a ticket from Congress, but he failed to secure one. However, Congress has given a ticket to Dayanand Choraghe, who ranked fourth in the fray.

In Bhiwandi West, after a long see-saw battle, results for Bhiwandi West are finally out. BJP two-term incumbent MLA Mahesh Choughule has won with a margin of 31293 votes. Choughule defeated Samajwadi Party’s candidate Riyaz Azmi, who secured a total of 38879 votes, Rebel Congress candidate pitted independent Vilas Patil, who received a total of 31579 votes, lost, Congress fielded Dayanand Choraghe, who received a total of 21980 votes, lost, AIMIM fielded Waris Pathan, who received a total of 15800 votes, also lost.