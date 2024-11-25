Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA Partners Draw Blank In 4 Regions

The Mahavikas Aghadi | File Image

Amid the overall humiliation, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties faced yet another setback, failing to secure a single seat in four regions.

Out of the 288 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, with 57 seats. Ajit Pawar's NCP faction won 41 seats, bringing the Mahayuti's total to an impressive 230 seats. With a majority mark of 145 required to form the government, the Mahayuti surpassed this threshold by 95 seats, ensuring a comfortable majority to establish the new government.

Meanwhile, the MVA coalition managed to win only 46 seats. Within the alliance, the Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena secured 20 seats, the Congress 16, and the NCP led by Sharad Pawar only 10. The Samajwadi Party won two seats, while independents claimed 10. Notably, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi failed to win any seats.

In Vidarbha, with a total of 62 seats, the BJP emerged as the winner, securing 38 seats. Ajit Pawar’s NCP won six seats, while Shinde’s Shiv Sena secured four. Regarding the MVA, Congress won nine seats, and the Thackeray faction secured four seats. Sharad Pawar’s NCP did not win any seats in this region for the first time since its formation in 1999. This region is an agricultural region growing soybean and cotton crops has supported Mahayuti who promised them to waive off loans, free electricity and MSP of Rs6,000 for soybean and setting up a committee to provide MSP to cotton.

In Khandesh (North Maharashtra), with a total of 47 seats, the BJP secured 20 seats, Shiv Sena won 11, and NCP under Ajit Pawar secured 12 seats. Within the MVA, Congress won only one seat, and the Thackeray faction failed to win any. Sharad Pawar’s faction also secured just 1 seat in this region. Leaders like Balasaheb Thorat lost here. Despite Manoj Jarange's stiff opposition, Chhagan Bhujbal won the election from Nashik.

In Konkan, out of 39 Assembly seats, except for two seats, all others went to the Mahayuti. The BJP won 16 seats, Shiv Sena 16, and Ajit Pawar’s NCP secured three seats. The Congress failed to win any seats in this region, while the Thackeray faction and Sharad Pawar’s faction each secured one seat. Konkan was a bastion of UBT but saw dwindling support for the MVA during the Lok Sabha elections. This trend worsened in the Assembly elections, further weakening the MVA's position in the region.

In Mumbai, with a total of 36 seats, the Mahayuti performed better. The BJP won 15 seats, Shiv Sena won six, and Ajit Pawar’s faction secured one seat in Anushaktinagar. On the other hand, within the MVA, the Thackeray faction had a strong performance, winning 10 seats, while Congress secured three. Sharad Pawar’s faction failed to win any seats in Mumbai.