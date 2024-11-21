Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Backs Independent Candidate In Solapur South

Praniti Shinde on Wednesday declared her support to independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in Solapur South assembly seat | Wikipedia/ Instagram

In a big jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress leader Praniti Shinde on Wednesday declared her support to independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in Solapur South assembly seat, which was contested by Amar Patil of Shiv Sena (UBT).

In a sharp rebuke Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sharad Koli said that Praniti and Sushilkumar Shinde are acting as a “B team” of the BJP. He alleged that the Shinde family campaigned for the BJP and warned that this could be the end of their parliamentary career.

He further said that a vote for the independent candidate is essentially a vote for the BJP.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders also accused Praniti of betrayal, alleging that she supported the BJP because its MPs had helped her during the Lok Sabha elections. They further criticised the Shinde family, claiming that neither Sushilkumar nor Praniti contributed to Solapur’s development. “Instead of being grateful, the Shinde family has stabbed us in the back. They have turned out to be traitors. What can be expected from such people?” local Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders said.

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote, Praniti said, “There are friendly fights in many constituencies (among MVA allies) and this (Solapur South) is one of them,” she said and quipped, “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” (The one who wins is the king).

Sitting MLA Subhash Deshmukh is the BJP candidate from the constituency.