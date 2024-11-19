Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Sinnar Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Sinnar Constituency | FPJ

Sinnar Assembly constituency is one of the fifteen constituencies of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha located in Nashik district. It is a part of Nashik Lok Sabha constituency along with five other assembly constituencies, namely, Nashik East, Nashik Central, Nashik West, Deolali (SC), and Igatpuri (ST).

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Sinnar seat was won by Manikrao Kokate of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). In the 2014 elections, the seat was won by Rajabhau Waje of the Shiv Sena.

Sinnar Assembly Constituency is one of the legislative assembly constituencies located in the Nashik district of the Indian state of Maharashtra. It forms a part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). Sinnar is the third-largest city in the Nashik district, following Nashik and Malegaon.

120- Sinnar constituency 2019 election result | CEO Maharashtra

Historical Background of the Constituency

Sinnar is an assembly constituency in Maharashtra. In 2019, this constituency was won by the Nationalist Congress Party. Sinnar comes under the Nashik district of Maharashtra State. In 2019, Adv. Kokate Manikrao Shivajirao of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Rajabhau (parag) Prakash Waje of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 2072 votes.

Sinnar Assembly constituency falls under the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) candidate Rajabhau (parag) Prakash Waje won from Nashik Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 162001 votes by defeating Godse Hemant Tukaram of the Shiv Sena.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Sinnar Constituency

Adv. Kokate Manikrao Shivajirao from the Nationalist Congress Party will be running from the Sinnar Constituency, and Uday Sangle from the NCP-SP will be running against Kokate from the Sinnar Constituency.