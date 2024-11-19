Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Palghar (ST) Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Palghar (ST) Constituency | FPJ

Palghar, a significant constituency in Maharashtra, is known for its diverse demographics, including a large tribal population. The region has seen intense political competition, with local and regional issues playing a crucial role in shaping election outcomes.

Historical Background Of Palghar Constituency

Palghar has been a key battleground for several political parties, with strong competition between Shiv Sena and other regional forces. Historically, Shiv Sena has maintained a dominant presence in the area, and in recent years, its influence has only grown. The constituency has a significant tribal population, and the parties here have focused on addressing local concerns and development needs.

Past Results

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena won Palghar, maintaining its dominance in the region.

In 2019, Shiv Sena retained the seat, further solidifying its position.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

For the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the primary candidates in Palghar are:

Rajendra Gavit (Shiv Sena): An influential leader from Shiv Sena, Rajendra Gavit is contesting to retain the seat. His focus on tribal welfare and regional development has earned him considerable local support.

Jayendra Dubla (Shiv Sena UBT): Representing the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, Jayendra Dubla aims to challenge the party’s traditional dominance. His stance on local issues and backing from the UBT alliance make him a strong contender.

Electoral Outlook for 2024

The contest between Rajendra Gavit of Shiv Sena and Jayendra Dubla of Shiv Sena (UBT) will be closely watched. While Shiv Sena remains a strong force in Palghar, the internal division within the party and the emerging influence of Shiv Sena (UBT) could make the election more competitive. This will be a crucial election to determine the future political landscape of the constituency.