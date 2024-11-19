Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik Central Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik Central Constituency |

Nashik Central Assembly Constituency is one of the key Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, located in the heart of Nashik city in the northern part of the state. It is an important urban constituency with a significant voter base, and it plays a crucial role in the overall political landscape of Nashik district.

In the 2019 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections, Devayani Farande of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Nashik Central seat, continuing the party's strong presence in this constituency. This victory was part of the broader BJP wave in the region, reflecting the party's growing influence in both urban and rural Maharashtra.

Demographics and Literacy Rate

Nashik Central is an urban constituency with a mix of residential, commercial, and industrial areas. According to the 2011 Census, the literacy rate in Nashik is relatively high, and the constituency benefits from a developed infrastructure, making it one of the more prosperous areas in the city. The population is diverse, with both younger and older generations contributing to the constituency’s vibrant community.

124- Nashik Central Constituency 2019 elections results |

Historical Background of the Constituency

Over the years, Nashik Central has been a significant battleground for major political parties, with the contest traditionally being between the BJP and the Shiv Sena. In the 2019 assembly elections, Deviyani Farande of the BJP secured the seat, continuing the party's dominance in this urban constituency.

2024 Candidates Contesting from Nashik Central

In the 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections, the contest in Nashik Central is expected to be competitive.

Mahayuti Candidate: Devayani Farande, the incumbent MLA from BJP, will be contesting for reelection. She is aiming to retain her seat and continue the development work that she has initiated in the constituency.

MVA Candidate: Vasantrao Gite from the Shiv Sena (UBT) will be challenging Farande. As a seasoned leader, Gite aims to bring the Shiv Sena’s influence back to Nashik Central and make a strong bid for the seat.

The rivalry between Devayani Farande of the BJP and Vasantrao Gite of Shiv Sena (UBT) is expected to be a closely watched contest, with both candidates representing major political forces in Maharashtra. Their campaigns will focus on addressing urban development, local issues, and maintaining voter support in this pivotal constituency.