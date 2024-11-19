 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nandgaon Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares
e-Paper Get App
HomeElections-2018Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nandgaon Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nandgaon Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

The Nandgaon Constituency is located in the Nashik district and is one of the fifteen electoral divisions of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. It comprises part of the Dindori (ST) along with five other assembly segments. Know more about candidates, past results, and more.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:08 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nandgaon Constituency | FPJ

Nandgaon is one of the fifteen electoral divisions of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, situated in Nashik district. It forms a portion of the Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency (ST) along with five other assembly segments: Chandwad Assembly Constituency, Dindori, Kalvn, Niphad Assembly Constituency, and Yeola Assembly Constituency.

Historical Background of the Constituency

In 2014, the Nandgaon legislative assembly constituency comprised a total of 296,834 voters. The overall count of valid votes stood at 201072. Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal, the candidate from the Nationalist Congress Party, emerged victorious and secured the MLA position from this constituency. He obtained a total of 69263 votes. Suhas Dwarkanath Kande, the Shivsena candidate, secured the second position with a total of 50827 votes. He was defeated by 18,436 votes.

Nandgaon legislative assembly constituency

Nandgaon legislative assembly constituency | CEO Maharashtra

Recent Election Results

FPJ Shorts
JEE Main 2025: No Registration Extension Says NTA; Deadline On This Date
JEE Main 2025: No Registration Extension Says NTA; Deadline On This Date
Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar To Rishab Shetty's Kantara: List Of Films To Premiere At IFFI 2024 In Goa
Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar To Rishab Shetty's Kantara: List Of Films To Premiere At IFFI 2024 In Goa
Gallery FPH: Meet Anil Chaugule, An Artist Who Got Inspired By His Frame-Maker Father
Gallery FPH: Meet Anil Chaugule, An Artist Who Got Inspired By His Frame-Maker Father
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khed Alandi Constituency: All About Parties, Winners, Losers, Vote Share & More
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khed Alandi Constituency: All About Parties, Winners, Losers, Vote Share & More

In 2019, the Nandgaon legislative assembly constituency comprised a total of 317,388 voters. The overall count of valid votes was 190142. Suhas Dwarkanath Kande, the candidate from Shiv Sena, triumphed and was elected as MLA from this constituency. He obtained a total of 85275 votes. Pankaj Bhujbal, the candidate from the Nationalist Congress Party, secured the second position with a total of 71,386 votes. He was defeated by a margin of 13889 votes.

Candidates Contesting From Nandgaon Constituency

Candidates Contesting From Nandgaon Constituency | FPJ

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Nandgaon Constituency

From the Nandgaon Constituency, Suhas Kande, represented by the Shiv Sena, will be contesting yet again. Ganesh Dhatrak, represented by the Shiv Sena (UBT), will be contesting for the seat.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik East Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik East Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khed Alandi Constituency: All About Parties, Winners, Losers,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Khed Alandi Constituency: All About Parties, Winners, Losers,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik Central Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nashik Central Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shivaji Nagar Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Shivaji Nagar Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results,...

Kalyan East, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Wife Of Jailed BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Retain Seat For...

Kalyan East, Maharashtra Elections 2024: Will Wife Of Jailed BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad Retain Seat For...