Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Nandgaon Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Nandgaon is one of the fifteen electoral divisions of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, situated in Nashik district. It forms a portion of the Dindori Lok Sabha Constituency (ST) along with five other assembly segments: Chandwad Assembly Constituency, Dindori, Kalvn, Niphad Assembly Constituency, and Yeola Assembly Constituency.

Historical Background of the Constituency

In 2014, the Nandgaon legislative assembly constituency comprised a total of 296,834 voters. The overall count of valid votes stood at 201072. Pankaj Chhagan Bhujbal, the candidate from the Nationalist Congress Party, emerged victorious and secured the MLA position from this constituency. He obtained a total of 69263 votes. Suhas Dwarkanath Kande, the Shivsena candidate, secured the second position with a total of 50827 votes. He was defeated by 18,436 votes.

Recent Election Results

In 2019, the Nandgaon legislative assembly constituency comprised a total of 317,388 voters. The overall count of valid votes was 190142. Suhas Dwarkanath Kande, the candidate from Shiv Sena, triumphed and was elected as MLA from this constituency. He obtained a total of 85275 votes. Pankaj Bhujbal, the candidate from the Nationalist Congress Party, secured the second position with a total of 71,386 votes. He was defeated by a margin of 13889 votes.

From the Nandgaon Constituency, Suhas Kande, represented by the Shiv Sena, will be contesting yet again. Ganesh Dhatrak, represented by the Shiv Sena (UBT), will be contesting for the seat.