 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Malegaon (Outer) Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares
Malegaon Outer (115) is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. Previously known as Dabhadi (74) from 1977-2004, it is part of the Dhule parliamentary constituency in western India. Know more about candidates, parties, past results, and more

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 05:28 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Malegaon (Outer) Constituency | FPJ

Malegaon Outer Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state in western India. Before the delimitation of Vidhan Sabha constituencies in 2008, Dabhadi (74) was a constituency of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly between 1977-2004. The Malegaon Outer (115) constituency belongs to Dhule parliamentary constituency.

Malegaon (Outer) Constituency

Malegaon (Outer) is one of the 288 assembly constituencies in the Indian state of Maharashtra. It is part of the Dhule parliamentary constituency and is located in the Nashik district. The city of Malegaon, where this constituency is situated, is renowned for its power loom industries and is positioned along the banks of the Girna River, with the Mosam River flowing through it.

Historical Background of the Constituency

Before the delimitation of assembly constituencies in 2008, Dabhadi was one of the constituencies in the Maharashtra assembly. The estimated population of the Malegaon (Outer) assembly constituency is approximately 123,191.

115- Malegaon Outer 2019 election results.

115- Malegaon Outer 2019 election results. | CEO Maharashtra

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dadaji Bhuse of the Shiv Sena (SHS) won the seat with 121,252 votes, while Tushar Shewale of the Congress secured 73,568 votes.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Shobha Dinesh Bachhav won from Dhule Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 3831 votes by defeating Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Candidates Contesting From Malegaon (Outer) Constituency

Candidates Contesting From Malegaon (Outer) Constituency | FPJ

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Malegaon (Outer) Constituency

Dadaji Bhuse will be running from the Malegaon Outer Constituency, representing the Shiv Sena, and Advay Hiray from Shiv Sena (UBT) will be running against Bhuse from the Malegaon Outer Constituency. Over three assembly elections, Dadaji Bhuse has been victorious from the Malegaon Outer Constituency.

