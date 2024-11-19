Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Malegaon (Central) Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Malegaon (Central) Constituency | FPJ

Malegaon Central Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies in Maharashtra state in western India. It is part of Dhule Lok Sabha constituency.

More About Malegaon

Malegaon is one of the largest cities in Northern Maharashtra, located on the banks of the Girna River, with the Mosam River flowing through it, dividing the city into two parts. It is renowned for its weaving industries. The estimated population of the region is 123,191.

Malegaon central is an assembly constituency in Maharashtra. In 2019, this constituency was won by the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen. Malegaon central comes under Nashik district of Maharashtra State.

114- Malegaon Central 2019 results | CEO Maharashtra

Historical Background of the Constituency

In 2019, Mohammed Ismail Abdul Khalique of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen won the seat by defeating Aasif Shaikh Rasheed of the Indian National Congress with a margin of 38519 votes. Malegaon central Assembly constituency falls under the Dhule Lok sabha constituency.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Indian National Congress candidate Shobha Dinesh Bachhav won from Dhule Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 3831 votes by defeating Dr. Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Candidates Contesting From Malegaon (Central) Constituency | FPJ

Ejaz Baig will be running from the Malegaon Central Constituency, representing the Indian National Congress (INC) and

Mohammad Ismail Abdul Khalik from AIMIM will be running against Baig from Malegaon Central Constituency.

Despite the strong presence of AIMIM, the contest in Malegaon Central remains fiercely competitive, with traditional parties like INC and BJP continuing to contest the seat. In future elections, the focus is expected to remain on social justice, infrastructure development, and addressing the needs of the local population, which has historically been marginalised in larger political discourses.