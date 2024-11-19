Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kalwan Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Kalwan Constituency | FPJ

Kalwan is a ST (Scheduled Tribe) reserved constituency located in the Nashik district and represents a significant portion of Maharashtra’s tribal population. The constituency has witnessed shifting political allegiances over the years, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) securing a victory in the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. The Congress has traditionally contested the seat, but the BJP’s focus on tribal welfare, development programs, and access to basic infrastructure has allowed it to gain a significant foothold in Kalwan.

Major Issues Faced By Kalwan Residents

The tribal communities in Kalwan face issues such as inadequate healthcare, poor infrastructure, and limited access to government schemes. These concerns have been central to political campaigns, with the BJP emphasizing its commitment to improving the livelihoods of the tribal population through various welfare programs. The party’s success can be attributed to its ability to connect with the local electorate and address issues that matter most to the tribal communities.

117-Kalwan constituency 2019 election results |

Political History Of Kalwan Constituency

Congress has dominated Kalwan’s political history, but the BJP’s increasing presence reflects a shift in voter preferences, especially in tribal areas. The constituency’s rural electorate is deeply concerned with land rights, water resources, and government schemes for tribal development, all of which influence election outcomes.

In 2019, Nitin Arjun Pawar of the Nationalist Congress Party won the seat by defeating Jiva Pandu Gavit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with a margin of 6596 votes.

Who Has The Upper- Hand In Kalwan Constituency?

In future elections, the BJP is expected to continue focusing on development projects to improve infrastructure, healthcare, and education for tribal communities in Kalwan. However, with Congress still maintaining a significant presence, the seat remains a key battleground where local issues and tribal welfare will play a central role in determining the electoral outcome.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Kalwan Constituency

Nitin Arjun Pawar from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, will be running from the Kalwan Constituency, and Jiva Pandu Gavit from the CPI will be running against Chavan from the Kalwan Constituency.