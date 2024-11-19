Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Igatpuri (ST) Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Igatpuri (ST) Constituency | FPJ

Igatpuri is a significant constituency in the Nashik district of Maharashtra, known for its picturesque landscapes and diverse voter base. It is part of the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, which has witnessed considerable political activity in recent years.

Historically, Igatpuri has been a constituency where several political parties have vied for dominance, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress (INC) being key contenders.

Historical Background of Igatpuri Constituency

Over the years, the constituency has seen a mix of party victories. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Indian National Congress (INC) have both had notable successes. The NCP has enjoyed a significant presence, particularly in recent elections, with strong support among the rural electorate.

The INC, on the other hand, has been competitive, especially with its local leadership.In the previous election, the NCP secured the seat, but the race remains tight in every election cycle, with both the NCP and INC having a strong presence.

Past Results

In 2014, the NCP secured a victory in Igatpuri, with the INC emerging as the primary challenger.

In 2019, the NCP retained the seat, continuing its dominance in the region.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 Candidates

For the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the key candidates contesting from Igatpuri are:

Hiraman Khoskar (NCP): A prominent figure within the Nationalist Congress Party, Khoskar is seeking re-election and has maintained strong ties with local voters.

Laki Jadhav (INC): Representing the Indian National Congress, Jadhav is a well-known face in the constituency and is looking to capitalise on the INC’s historical hold in the region.

Electoral Outlook for 2024

The contest between Hiraman Khoskar of NCP and Laki Jadhav of INC is expected to be a close one, with both parties having their support bases. Historically, the NCP has had an edge in this constituency, but the INC has been competitive, especially given its local leadership and organisational strength.