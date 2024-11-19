 Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Gangapur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Gangapur Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Gangapur is a legislative assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, part of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency, serving as a taluka centre. Know further about the candidates and the Paithan constituency.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 04:45 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Gangapur Constituency | FPJ

Gangapur is one of the six legislative assembly constituencies located in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. It constitutes a section of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. Situated 38 kilometres from Aurangabad, Gangapur is positioned to the west of the Aurangabad-Ahmednagar highway. It functions as a taluka centre in the historic Aurangabad district.

111-Gangapur 2019 election result

111-Gangapur 2019 election result | CEO Maharashtra

Constituency's Historical Background

During the 2019 assembly elections, BJP candidate Prashant Bansilal Bamb won with 107,193 votes, whereas NCP candidate Mane Patil Santosh Annasaheb obtained 72,222 votes. In the 2014 assembly elections, BJP's Prashant Bansilal secured victory with 55,483 votes, while SHS's Ambadas Eknath Danve received 38,205 votes.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Gangapur Constituency

The two-time winner from the Gangapur seat, Prashant Bamb, represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be contesting yet again. Chavan Satish Bhanudasrao, represented by the National Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar, will be contesting for the seat.

Candidates Contesting From Gangapur Constituency

Candidates Contesting From Gangapur Constituency | FPJ

Gangapur Constituency

The region is famous for its spiritual importance, featuring numerous holy temples such as the historic Lord Narasimha Temple, Vitthal Temple, Ek Mukhi Datt Temple, Rameshwar Temple, Gudicha Maroti, Barvacha Ganpati Mukteshwar Temple, Mukunda Devi, and Manjari Jagdamba Devi Temple.

As per the 2012 Indian Census, Gangapur's population stood at 41,067, with 52% being males and 48% females. The literacy rate in Gangapur stands at 71.2%, with males at 74% and females at 59%.

