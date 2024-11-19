Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Deolali Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Deolali Constituency | FPJ

Deolali (SC) Assembly Constituency is one of the key Vidhan Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, located in the Nashik district. This constituency is unique as it is reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Castes (SC), and it plays a significant role in the region’s political landscape. Deolali is known for its mix of urban and rural populations, with a substantial part of the constituency encompassing the Deolali Cantonment area, which has historically been an important military base and a major center for trade and commerce in Nashik.

In the 2019 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections, **Saroj Ahire** of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won the Deolali seat, continuing the party’s strong presence in the region. Her victory was part of the larger success of the NCP in the Nashik district during that election cycle.

Demographics and Literacy Rate

Deolali (SC) constituency has a diverse and growing population. The presence of the Deolali Cantonment area contributes to a mix of military families, civilians, and local residents. According to the 2011 Census, the literacy rate in this area is relatively high, with efforts being made to improve educational facilities and public services for the residents. The constituency also has a significant number of industrial workers and agricultural labourers, contributing to its socio-economic diversity.

Historical Background of the Constituency

Deolali (SC) has been a competitive constituency, with the NCP and Shiv Sena traditionally being the major contenders for the seat. In the 2019 elections, Saroj Ahire of the NCP won the seat, further solidifying the party’s influence in the region. The constituency has seen strong political battles between the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena, especially given its importance as a reserved seat for SC candidates.

2024 Candidates Contesting from Deolali (SC)

The 2024 Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will witness a highly competitive contest in Deolali (SC):

NCP Candidate: Saroj Ahire, the incumbent MLA, will be contesting for re-election. Ahire is seeking to retain her seat and continue her work on issues affecting the Scheduled Castes, such as social justice, education, and rural development.

Opposition Candidates: Yogesh Gholap from Shiv Sena (UBT) is the main opposition candidate. Gholap, a prominent leader in the region, is aiming to challenge Ahire's incumbency and bring new focus to the development of the constituency.

Rajarshi Harishchandra Ahirrao from Shiv Sena (SHS) is also in the fray, representing the original Shiv Sena faction and bringing a strong presence to the election.

The race in Deolali (SC) is expected to be intense, with Saroj Ahire seeking to maintain her position and Yogesh Gholap and Rajarshi Ahirrao from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (SHS) looking to secure a win for their parties. The focus will be on issues of development, social justice for the SC community, and overall progress in the constituency.