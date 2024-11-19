Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Dahanu (ST) Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Dahanu (ST) Constituency | FPJ

Dahanu is a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved constituency in the Palghar district of Maharashtra. The constituency is a vital part of the region, known for its significant tribal population, and has witnessed intense political competition, with parties vying for the support of local voters.

Historical Background of Dahanu (ST) Constituency

Over the years, the constituency has been largely influenced by regional parties and tribal leadership. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have had a notable presence here, with other local parties also making inroads into the political landscape.In recent years, the BJP has emerged as a significant player in the region, although the NCP has maintained a strong base, particularly among the tribal communities.

Past Election Results

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured the seat with a solid performance.

In the 2019 election, the BJP managed to retain Dahanu, further consolidating its position in the region.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Vinod Suresh Medha (BJP): Representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, Medha is seeking re-election and has gained significant support among the local tribal communities, which form a large part of Dahanu's electorate.

Sunil Chandrakant Bhusara (NCP-SP): Bhusara, representing the NCP-Samajwadi Party (NCP-SP) alliance, is a strong contender aiming to challenge the BJP's dominance in the area. His roots in the region and alliance with the Samajwadi Party may help him consolidate support from local voters.

Electoral Outlook for 2024

The contest between Vinod Suresh Medha of the BJP and Sunil Chandrakant Bhusara of the NCP-SP is expected to be a close one. BJP’s stronghold in Dahanu is being challenged by Bhusara, who is working to consolidate the tribal vote bank and the support of the local communities. The outcome of this election on November 23 will be crucial in determining the political future of the region.