Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhiwandi Rural Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhiwandi Rural Constituency

Bhiwandi Rural, a crucial constituency in Maharashtra, is characterised by its blend of rural and semi-urban areas. The constituency’s electorate primarily focuses on issues like rural development, agriculture, and basic infrastructure. With a significant tribal population, welfare schemes and local governance remain at the forefront of election campaigns.

Historical Background of Bhiwandi Rural Constituency

Bhiwandi Rural has traditionally been a battleground for regional parties, particularly Shiv Sena, which has enjoyed strong support in the region. However, the split within the Shiv Sena has introduced new dynamics, making the 2024 elections particularly significant.

Past Results

- In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena emerged victorious, leveraging its stronghold in rural areas and tribal regions.

- In 2019, Shiv Sena retained the seat, reaffirming its dominance despite growing competition from other parties.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Candidates



Shantaram More (Shiv Sena): A seasoned leader, Shantaram More, is contesting to retain the Shiv Sena’s influence in the constituency. His campaign focuses on rural development, agriculture, and improving local infrastructure, with a strong emphasis on tribal welfare.

Mahadeo Ghatal (Shiv Sena UBT): Representing the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction, Mahadeo Ghatal is challenging the traditional dominance of Shiv Sena. His campaign highlights grassroots issues, better delivery of welfare schemes, and the promise of a more inclusive approach to governance.

Electoral Outlook for 2024

The contest in Bhiwandi Rural is shaping up to be a fierce battle between Shantaram More of Shiv Sena and Mahadeo Ghatal of Shiv Sena (UBT). While Shantaram More is banking on his track record and Shiv Sena's traditional base, Mahadeo Ghatal is leveraging the UBT faction’s growing appeal and focus on local issues.

The election will serve as a litmus test for both factions of the Shiv Sena, with the outcome likely hinging on voter sentiment regarding development and welfare in the constituency.