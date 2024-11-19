Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhiwandi East Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Bhiwandi East Constituency | FPJ

Bhiwandi East, a significant constituency in Maharashtra, is known for its bustling industrial area, growing residential communities, and diverse socio-economic makeup. Voters here are primarily concerned with urban development, job opportunities, and improved civic amenities, making these issues central to the upcoming elections.

Historical Background of Bhiwandi East Constituency

Bhiwandi East has been a highly competitive constituency, with Shiv Sena traditionally maintaining a strong presence. However, in recent years, there has been growing influence from other parties, including the Samajwadi Party, making the political landscape more dynamic and competitive.

Past Results

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena emerged victorious, benefiting from its well-established grassroots network.

In 2019, Shiv Sena successfully retained the seat, despite challenges from opposition parties.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Candidates

Santosh Shetty (Shiv Sena): A key candidate from Shiv Sena, Santosh Shetty is focusing on infrastructure development, job creation, and better housing facilities. His campaign aims to strengthen Shiv Sena’s hold in the constituency by addressing the needs of urban and working-class voters.

Rais Shaikh (Samajwadi Party): Representing the Samajwadi Party, Rais Shaikh is campaigning on issues like affordable housing, improving local infrastructure, and ensuring better civic services. Shaikh’s focus is on the welfare of the working class and marginalized communities, seeking to challenge Shiv Sena’s dominance in the area.

Electoral Outlook for 2024

The contest in Bhiwandi East is expected to be a closely fought battle between Santosh Shetty of Shiv Sena and Rais Shaikh of the Samajwadi Party. While Santosh Shetty is banking on the Shiv Sena’s long-standing presence and promises of development, Rais Shaikh is looking to make inroads by focusing on social welfare and addressing local concerns. The outcome will depend on which candidate can effectively engage the electorate and address their pressing issues.