Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Baglan Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra heads into the Vidhan Sabha elections this time after a tumultuous five years following the 2019 elections, the aftermath of which was marked by defections, more defections, and splits in major parties in the state.

Baglan Assembly constituency is one of the 288 Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) constituencies of Maharashtra state in western India. Baglan is an assembly constituency in Maharashtra. In 2019, this constituency was won by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Baglan (ST) is a legislative assembly constituency in the state of Maharashtra, India. It is located in the Baglan tehsil of Nashik district. The region is situated amidst the Western Ghats mountains, known for their scenic beauty and rich biodiversity.

The primary river flowing through Baglan is the Mosam River, which has been harnessed by constructing the Harnbari Dam, creating a significant reservoir. The constituency spans an area of 1,477.83 square kilometres and has an estimated population of 311,000.

Baglan comes under Nashik district of Maharashtra State. In 2019, Dilip Manglu Borse of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Sau. Dipika Sanjay Chavan of the Nationalist Congress Party with a margin of 33694 votes. In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Dilip Manglu Borse from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Baglan seat. Previously, in the 2014 elections, the seat was held by Deepika Sanjay Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Historical Background of the Constituency

In 2019, the Baglan legislative assembly constituency had total 276851 electors. Total number of valid vote was 166252. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Dilip Manglu Borse won and became MLA from this seat. He secured total 94683 votes. Nationalist Congress Party candidate Sau Dipika Sanjay Chavan stood second with total 60989 votes. She lost by 33694 votes.

In 2014, Baglan legislative assembly constituency had total 248555 electors. Total number of valid vote was 156636. Nationalist Congress Party candidate Chavan Dipika Sanjay won and became MLA from this seat. She secured total 68434 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Borse Dilip Manglu stood second with total 64253 votes. He lost by 4181 votes.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Baglan Constituency

Deepika Sanjay Chavan from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, will be running from the Baglan Constituency, and Dilip Borse from BJP will be running against Chavan from the Baglan Constituency. Dilip Borse is the current MLA from Baglan Constituency.