Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Aurangabad East Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Aurangabad, recently named Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar by Eknath Shinde Government, East Assembly constituency, is one of Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha's six constituencies located in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. This area in Aurangabad (Lok Sabha constituency) comprises the assembly constituencies of Vaijapur, Gangapur, Aurangabad Central, Kannad, and Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency's 2019 Election Results

Aurangabad East is a constituency in the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly. In 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party. Aurangabad East is located in the Aurangabad district in Maharashtra State.

In the year 2019, Atul Moreshwar Save of the Bharatiya Janata Party won by defeating Dr Abdul Gaffar Quadri Syed from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen with a lead of 13930 votes.

The Aurangabad East Assembly constituency is a component of the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. During the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram, representing Shiv Sena, won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha (MP) seat by defeating Imtiaz Jaleel Syed from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, with a lead of 134650 votes.

Constituency's Historical Background

INC has emerged victorious in the constituency on four occasions, while Shiv Sena has achieved victory three times since 1978. BJP has consistently emerged as the victor since 2014.

Keshavrao Autade, a member of the Indian National Congress, in 1980.

In 1985, Haribhau Bagade joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Kalyan Kale was a member of the Indian National Congress in the years 1990, 1995, 1999, and 2004. Rajendra Darda in the year 2009, and Atul Save was with the Bharatiya Janata Party from 2014 to 2019.

Two-Time Winner Atul Save

Atul Moreshwar Save is a politician from India who belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party. Atul Save emerged victorious in the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Assembly Constituency.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Candidates Contesting From Aurangabad East Constituency

The two-time winner from the Aurangabad East seat, Atul Save, represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will be contesting yet again. Against Atul Save, Lahu Hanmantrao Shewale, represented by the Indian National Congress (INC), will be contesting for the seat. INC has has long-lasting hold on the constituency.