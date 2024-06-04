Jaipur Lok Sabha Constituency: BJP Secures Seat As The Results Show Candidate Manju Sharma's Win

Election Commission of India | Screen Grab

Manju Sharma, the candidate who represented the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Jaipur constituency, has secured a seat, winning against Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariyawas by a prominent margin of 3,31,767 votes.

Manju Sharma from the BJP and Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from the INC were the 2 key candidates from the Jaipur constituency. Manju Sharma was given the ticket by PM Modi. The Jaipur constituency voted 68.48% on April 19, 2024. The live results for the Jaipur constituency started at 8 AM on June 4th.

Who is Manju Sharma?

Manju Sharma is the daughter of Bhanwar Lal Sharma, a prominent and senior member of the BJP. Manju Sharma's father, Bhanwar Lal Sharma, has been MLA from Hawamahal Assembly seat 6 times, from 1977 to 1998. He has made the record of being MLA from this area the maximum number of times. The party now claims to have faith in his daughter. Manju Sharma allegedly received the ticket as a result of PM Modi's decision. Ramcharan Bohra's ticket has been canceled as a result. She is in charge of the Rajasthan Women Migrant Campaign at the moment.

Rajasthan: BJP candidate Manju Sharma wins from Jaipur Lok Sabha seat; defeats Congress candidate Pratap Singh Khachariyawas by a margin of 3,31,767 votes. pic.twitter.com/TehpfL7ajb — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2024

Manju Sharma's Succeeds In Challenge Against Pratap Singh

Manju Sharma faced the challenges against Pratap Singh Khachariyawas from the Jaipur City seat. Congress had earlier given the ticket to Sunil Sharma, but on March 24, it changed its candidature and fielded Pratap Singh Khachariyawas. Khachariyawas has been MLA twice from the Civil Lines of Rajasthan. However, he faced defeat in the 2023 assembly elections and again in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to Manju Sharma.