Churu Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Rahul Kaswan From Congress Leads In The Constituency

Churu: Rahul Kaswan from the Indian National Congress (INC) leads the charts in the Churu constituency. Rahul Kaswan is part of the INDI alliance and has INC backing. The Churu constituency voted 65.90% on April 19, 2024. The live results for the South Delhi constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Rahul Kaswan fought the Churu Lok Sabha battle for the first time on a Congress ticket and against Devendra Jhajahriya who fought on BJP ticket. The voting percentage was 62.98 per cent in Churu during the Lok Sabha polls 2024. Churu Lok Sabha constituency went to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19.

Although BJP has had a strong hold in Churu since ages, the fact that Rahul Kaswan switched to Congress after being unhappy over BJP's move to nominate Paralympian Devendra Jhajahriya to fight in Churu may prove tricky for the BJP.

Assembly segments

The Churu seat comprises 8 Assembly segments, including Nohar, Bhadra, Sadulpur, Taranagar, Sardarshahar, Churu, Ratangarh, and Sujangarh. The constituency is a general seat. The BJP and the INC are the main parties in the constituency.

BJP holding Churu since 30 years

Churu has been a BJP stronghold holding the constituency for 30 years. 2019 Lok Sabha Elections saw a remarkable victory of BJP's Rahul Kaswan with a margin of 334,402 votes. Rahul Kaswan was polled 792,999 votes with a vote share of 60.00 %. INC Rafique Mandelia who was the runner-up managed to secure 458,597 votes (34.46 %).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Rahul Kaswan again presented victory and got 595,756 votes with a vote share of 52.63%. BSP candidate Abhinesh Maharshi was the runner-up securing 301,017 votes (26.59 %) Rahul Kaswan won the election with a margin of 294,739 votes.