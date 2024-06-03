Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Giriraj Singh Vs INDIA Bloc's Awadhesh Kumar Rai

BJP's Giriraj Singh Vs INDIA Bloc's Awadhesh Kumar Rai
Will it again be BJP’s strongman Giriraj Singh or will INDIA bloc’s Awadhesh Kumar Rai be able to defeat the sitting MP?
Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024: Decoding The Fight
BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Giriraj, known for his hard stand on Hindutva, from Begusarai. His comments on Hindutva and Hindu religion resonate across the country. Begusarai politics mainly revolves around the politically dominant 'Bhumihar' caste; barring once, every time, only a Bhumihar candidate has won the seat. Congress won the Begusarai seat nine times, and JDU and BJP twice each. In 1967, CPI won from here when its candidate Y Sharma defeated Congress leader MP Mishra.
BJP is trying hard to make the contest Modi-centric even as CPI is raising issues like unemployment and migration from the region. Giriraj's own personal image puts him in an advantageous position as he is also given credit for the revival of the fertiliser factory at Barauni.
Past results
In the 2019 election which witnessed a triangular contest, BJP candidate Giriraj defeated CPI candidate and former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar. While Giriraj secured nearly seven lakh votes, Kanhaiya contesting the election on a CPI ticket got 2.70 lakh votes, and RJD candidate Tanweer Hassan had to contend with 1.98 lakh votes.
The Leningrad Of Bihar
Begusarai has long been known as the 'Leningrad of Bihar' or as 'Mini Moscow' due to the emergence of CPI as a formidable force in the region to counter the feudalism allegedly practised by Congress for decades. Begusarai was once considered the most industrialised area of the state. Rashtra Kavi Ramdhari Singh Dinkar was also born in Simiaria in Begusarai district.
Will INDIA Bloc Be Able To Break BJP's Winning Streak?
Previously, in 2014, Giriraj Singh was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Nawada constituency in Bihar. In 2019, after BJP’s decisive victory, Singh was appointed as the Union Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Fisheries in PM Modi’s cabinet.
To break BJP’s winning streak and throw Singh from the throne, the INDIA bloc has fielded Awadhesh Kumar Rai as their joint candidate against Singh. Rai is an OBC and a two-term MLA from Bachhwara.
The Begusarai constituency voted on May 13 in phase 4.