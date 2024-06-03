Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Giriraj Singh Vs INDIA Bloc's Awadhesh Kumar Rai

Begusarai Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024: Decoding The Fight

BJP has fielded its firebrand leader Giriraj, known for his hard stand on Hindutva, from Begusarai. His comments on Hindutva and Hindu religion resonate across the country. Begusarai politics mainly revolves around the politically dominant 'Bhumihar' caste; barring once, every time, only a Bhumihar candidate has won the seat. Congress won the Begusarai seat nine times, and JDU and BJP twice each. In 1967, CPI won from here when its candidate Y Sharma defeated Congress leader MP Mishra.

BJP is trying hard to make the contest Modi-centric even as CPI is raising issues like unemployment and migration from the region. Giriraj's own personal image puts him in an advantageous position as he is also given credit for the revival of the fertiliser factory at Barauni.