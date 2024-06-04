Barmer Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: Umeda Ram Beniwal, INC, Ravindra Singh Bhati (Independent) and Kailash Choudhary, BJP - Winner, Vote Share

Barmer Constituency | FPJ

Barmer: Umeda Ram Beniwal, INC; Ravindra Singh Bhati (independent); and Kailash Choudhary, from the BJP, are the three key candidates from the Barmer, Rajasthan, constituency. Umeda Ram Beniwal is part of the INDI alliance and, therefore, has INC backing as well. The South Delhi constituency voted 73.30% on April 26, 2024. The live results for the South Delhi constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Barmer comprises of 8 Vidhan Sabha segments including Sheo, Barmer, Baytoo, Pachpadra, Siwana, Gudha Malani, Chohtan, and Jaisalmer. Barmer is the second-largest constituency in India covering the third and fifth largest districts in India, Jaisalmer and Barmer.

Barmer comprises of 8 Vidhan Sabha segments | FPJ

Three-way fight in Barmer

It is going to be a tough fight between INC's Umeda Ram Beniwal, Ravindra Singh Bhati who will go solo and Kailash Choudhary who will fight it out again on a BJP ticket.

Umeda Ram Beniwal (INC) (Left) vs Ravindra Singh Bhati (independent) (Centre) vs Kailash Chaudhary (BJP) (Right) | FPJ

It is not going to be a cakewalk for the BJP this time as Kailash Chaudhary is all set to battle the strong anti-incumbency sentiment and the influence of young and vibrant Ravindra Singh Bhati is only going to add to the challenge.

Previous wins in Barmer Constituency | FPJ

Analysis of previous results

Barmer has been a BJP bastion since past two elections. In 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP's Kailash Chaudhry clinched victory, defeating Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh who fought on INC ticket by a margin of 3,23,808 votes. In 2014, Colonel. Sona Ram Chaudhry again from BJP won the seat defeating Jaswant Singh who had contested the elections independently by a margin of 87,461 votes.

Previous Lok Sabha Results of Barmer Constituency | FPJ

In 2009 General elections, BJP's Harish Chaudhary had defeated Manvendra Singh who had at that time fought on a BJP ticket. Manvendra Singh lost the battle by a margin of 1,19,106 votes. In 2004 General Elections, Manvendra Singh had got victory for the BJP defeating Sona Ram Chaudhary who had fought the elections on Congress ticket in 2004.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.