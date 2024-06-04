Ajmer Lok Sabha Constituency Result 2024 Live: BJP's Bhagirath Choudhary Leads The Chart

Ajmer: Bhagirath Choudhary from the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) has been leading in the result charts of the Ajmer constituency, which is one of the major constituencies in Rajasthan. The Ajmer constituency voted 67.32% on May 25, 2024. The live results for the South Delhi constituency will start at 8 AM on June 4th, and we will be updating the same.

Phase two of the Lok Sabha elections went into polling on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Rajasthan has a total 25 seats, 12 of which went to the polls on April 19. The remaining 13 were scheduled for April 26 during phase 2. Ajmer is among the 13 Rajasthan Lok Sabha constituencies that went to the polls on April 26. Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency comprises eight Vidhan Sabha segments, including Dudu, Kishangarh, Pushkar, Ajmer North, Ajmer South, Nasirabad, Masuda, and Kekri. Ajmer seat encompasses parts of both Ajmer and Jaipur districts.

Ajmer constituency comprises of 8 segments in Vidhan Sabha | FPJ

BJP's Bhagirath Chaudhary vs INC's Ram Chandra Choudhary

Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency went to polls on Friday, April 26. BJP's Bhagirath Chaudhary is the current MP who fights the elections against INC's Ramachandra Chaudhary in the 2024 battle. Key issues of elections in Ajmer include poor power supply, exam paper leaks, people's grievance of proper educational infrastructure, Road infrastructure, etc. While Bhagirath Chaudhry is eyeing a hattrick this time, Congress has decided to rely on Ramchandra Chaudhary, who is popularly known as the 'dairy king' of Ajmer. His connections with local farmers and confident profile in Ajmer dairy network is likely to pose a tough challenge for the BJP.

Bhagirath Choudhary (BJP) and Ram Chandra choudhary | FPJ

Previous results overview

During the last four Lok Sabha Elections, BJP has been holding the seat except for 2009, when Sachil Pilot won the seat on Congress ticket. However, Modi factor helped BJP make a comeback in 2014. In 2019 Lok sabha Elections, BJP's Bhagirath Choudhary had clinched victory by defeating INC's Riju Jhunjhunwala by a margin of 4,16,424 votes. In 2014 too, BJP won the elections, with Sanwar Lal Jat defeating Congress' Sachin Pilot by a margin of 1,71, 983 votes.

Previous winners of the constituency |

In 2009, INC's Sachin Pilot defeated BJP Kiran Maheshwari with a close margin of 76,135. In 2004, the BJP's Rasa Singh Rawat defeated the INC's Haji Habibur Rehman.

Previous Years Lok Sabha Eelction Results | FPJ

The counting of Lok Sabha elections will be held on June 4.