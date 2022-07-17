Zimbabwean students win international awards for moot court

The 11-member Zimbabwean team |

Harare: In a nation where the educational system is plagued by inadequate funding, a lack of resources, and teacher strikes, a historic team of Zimbabwean high school students that won the world and European moot court competitions has received high commendation.

The 11-person Zimbabwean team, which was made up of nine girls and two boys, all between the ages of 14 and 18, were chosen from various schools, and they were crowned world champions last month after taking first place in the online International High School Moot Court competition at the end of May. In the competition, which involved simulating the pre-trial chambers of the International Criminal Court using hypothetical cases, a team from New York City placed second.

After defeating The Netherlands in the high school final of the European Moot Competition on July 3, Zimbabwe has now also been proclaimed European champions. Zimbabwe was making its debut in both esteemed competitions. According to team captain Ruvimbo Simbi, the European tournament's organisers were so delighted by Zimbabwe's achievement at the International High School Moot Court competition that they encouraged the team to be the first African nation to attend their competition.

“It is surreal and extraordinary,” said Simbi after returning from Romania, where the European competition was held. “When we were at the European Moot Court, many people didn't even know Zimbabwe. We put Zimbabwe on the map, letting the world know of the amazing talent found in this country,” said Simbi.

Emmerson Mnangagwa, the president of the nation in southern Africa, summoned the team to his official residence in June and gave them USD 30,000 in cash for winning the high school championship. "Another victory for the pride of Zimbabwe," he said in reference to the most recent win.

The team has also received congratulations from the European Union delegation in Zimbabwe. When the victorious team returned last week, thousands of students, parents, and supporters gave them a resounding welcome. When the team arrived bearing their prizes, the often quiet airport erupted in applause, singing, and dance.

The team was treated to a welcome with a red carpet, flowers and balloons. Some held placards reading “Welcome back champions.” Others played drums and marimba, a traditional instrument of wooden bars played using mallets.