Zankaar Oraculum 2026: A Celebration Of Talent, Teamwork, & Campus Spirit |

Zankaar Oraculum, sponsored by Advvita, has been steadily filling the campus with energy, curiosity, and the unmistakable buzz of student life from March 8 to March 12. With each passing day, the festival has grown not just in scale, but in spirit.

The festivities began on March 8 with an exciting cricket match that set the tone for the days ahead, competitive, lively, and full of camaraderie. This was followed by the grace and artistic expression of Nritya Aura on March 9, where movement and music came together beautifully. On March 10, the campus echoed with cheers during the spirited Tug of War, reminding everyone how simple moments of teamwork can bring people together. While these events stood out as highlights, for the Zankaar team, every small moment, from rehearsals to shared laughter backstage, has been just as meaningful.

More than a competition, Zankaar Oraculum has become a meeting ground for ideas, creativity, and collaboration. Students from different colleges have come together not only to showcase their talents but also to learn from one another. Each day has introduced something new, an opportunity to participate, to step outside comfort zones, and to celebrate the many forms of student expression.

Because Zankaar is not only about performances or prizes, but about people. It is the performers who bring stories to the stage, the athletes who play with heart, the volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes, and the organisers who turn a vision into reality. Together, they create something larger than any single event, a shared experience that reminds us why college life is as much about community as it is about achievement. As the celebration continues, Zankaar Oraculum stands as a reminder that culture, creativity, and collective effort have the power to transform a campus into something truly alive.