Yuva Sangam Phase VII Registration 2026 Begins At ebsb.aicte-india.org: MoE Invites Youth Aged 18–30 For Educational, Cultural Exchange Tours; Check Details Here

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Yuva Sangam Phase VII Registration 2026: The Ministry of Education has opened registrations for Yuva Sangam Phase VII under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) initiative, giving young people from across the country an opportunity to travel to a paired State or Union Territory and experience its culture, education, development, and local way of life.

The registration window is now open through the official Yuva Sangam portal. Interested candidates can submit their applications online at ebsb.aicte-india.org. The last date to register is August 18, 2026.

For the seventh phase, 20 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs), including IITs, IIMs, Central Universities, and NITs, have been identified as nodal institutions for organising and facilitating the exchange programme.

Selected participants will take part in five- to seven-day educational and cultural tours, excluding travel days, to their paired States or UTs.

Direct link to apply

Yuva Sangam Phase VII: Important Dates

Registration start: August 5, 2026

Last date to apply: August 18, 2026

Age limit: 18 to 30 years

Mode of application: Online

Yuva Sangam Phase VII Registration 2026: Who can apply for Yuva Sangam phase VII?

The programme is open to young people between 18 and 30 years of age.

The Ministry has particularly invited applications from:

Students of Higher Education Institutions

NSS and NYKS volunteers

Young professionals

Other eligible youth in the 18–30 age group

The initiative is designed to bring together young people from different parts of India and give them an opportunity to experience regions beyond their home states.

Yuva Sangam Phase VII Registration 2026: What will selected participants get to experience?

Yuva Sangam is more than a conventional educational trip. Selected participants will travel to a paired State or Union Territory and interact with local communities and young people.

During the visit, participants will get exposure to areas such as:

Local traditions and culture

Educational institutions

Governance and development initiatives

Innovation and technology ecosystems

Industries and entrepreneurship

Heritage and tourist destinations

Community life and local practices

The exchange programme is built around five key themes, known as the 5 Ps - Paryatan (Tourism), Parampara (Traditions and Culture), Pragati (Development and Governance), Paraspar Sampark (People-to-People Connect) and Prodyogiki (Technology and Innovation).

Yuva Sangam Phase VII Registration 2026: Yuva Sangam Phase VII State Pairings

The Ministry of Education has identified the following State/UT pairings for Phase VII:

Uttar Pradesh: BHU Varanasi - Keralam: IIT Palakkad

Madhya Pradesh: SPA Bhopal - Karnataka: CU Karnataka

Assam: IIT Guwahati - Telangana: CU Hyderabad

Goa: NIT Goa - Mizoram: CU Mizoram

Rajasthan: IIT Jodhpur - Sikkim: Sikkim University

J&K, Ladakh: NIT Srinagar - Maharashtra: IIT Bombay

West Bengal: IIT Kharagpur - Uttarakhand: HBNU, Srinagar

Chandigarh: IISER Mohali - Gujarat: CU Gujarat

Himachal Pradesh: NIT Hamirpur - Odisha: IIM Sambalpur

Delhi: Delhi University - Tamil Nadu: CU Tamil Nadu

Yuva Sangam Phase VII Registration 2026: Steps to register

Eligible youth can apply online through the official portal. The application process can be completed by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Yuva Sangam portal at ebsb.aicte-india.org.

Step 2: Look for the registration link for Yuva Sangam Phase VII.

Step 3: Register using the required personal and contact details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with the requested educational, professional, and other details.

Step 5: Check all the information carefully before submitting the application.

Step 6: Submit the form and save the confirmation or application details for future reference.

Direct link to apply

Yuva Sangam Phase VII Registration 2026: Why Yuva Sangam matters

Launched as a flagship youth exchange programme of the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education, Yuva Sangam aims to strengthen connections between young people from different parts of the country.

The programme encourages participants to move beyond their familiar surroundings and experience India's linguistic, cultural, educational, and developmental diversity firsthand.

The initiative also aligns with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, particularly its emphasis on holistic learning, cultural understanding, and national integration.

With Phase VII now open for registration, the Ministry has encouraged eligible youth to make use of the opportunity to travel, interact with peers from another region, and experience the idea of “Unity in Diversity” beyond the classroom.