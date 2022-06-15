Youth can now be recruited in Armed forces for 4 years under Agnipath scheme

Photo: Sajad Hameed/FPJ

The Indian government has implemented a major defence policy change to herald in a new era in the three services' human resource policies. The policy, which takes effect immediately, will now control the three services' enrolment.

Enrollment will be on a 'All India All Class' basis, with eligible ages ranging from 17.5 to 21 years old. Agniveers will meet the medical requirements for enlistment in the armed forces as they apply to their particular categories/trades. For enrollment in various categories, Agniveers' educational qualifications will remain popular.

Various military experiences and skills, discipline, physical fitness, leadership traits, courage, and patriotism will be imparted to the Agniveers during their time of service to the country. The Agniveers will be reintroduced into civil society after this four-year tenure, where they will be able to make a significant contribution to the nation-building effort. Each Agniveer's accomplishments will be documented in a certificate that will be included in his resume.