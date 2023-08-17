Youth 20 Summit 2023 Commences In Varanasi, India's G20 Presidency Framework | Representative Image

Varanasi: The Youth 20 Summit (Y20) for 2023, aligned with India's G20 Presidency, kicked off today in the historic city of Varanasi. Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director of the Department of Youth Affairs, Shri S. Rajalingam, District Magistrate of Varanasi, and Y20 Chair Anmol Sovit addressed the media at the event's Curtain Raiser on August 16.

Scheduled from August 17 to 20, the Y20 Summit is a collaborative endeavour by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, focusing on five pivotal themes. Gathering renowned experts, decision makers, and national and international delegates from G20 nations, as well as knowledge and academic partners like IIM Raipur and various universities, the summit aims to foster comprehensive discussions.

The Varanasi-hosted summit serves as a platform for negotiating, finalizing, and signing the Y20 Communiqué. This Communiqué, based on prior discussions, will articulate a unified stance on the identified themes. The summit aims to amplify young voices and influence high-level policy decisions.

Esteemed guests attending the event include Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports, Shri Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Youth Affairs & Sports, and Shri. Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

A diverse cohort of approximately 150 delegates from G20 countries, guest nations, and international organizations will engage in discussions centred on the five themes:

1. Future of Work: Industry 4.0, Innovation, and 21st Century Skills

2. Peacebuilding and Reconciliation: Ushering in an Era of No War

3. Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life

4. Shared Future: Youth in Democracy and Governance

5. Health, Wellbeing, and Sports: Agenda for Youth

The Y20 Summit is the culmination of comprehensive preparations, including consultations, brainstorming sessions, and Jan Bhagidari events across India. As an official Engagement Group of the G20, the Y20 platform allows young voices to shape and influence G20 priorities.

In the spirit of fostering collaboration, networking, and advocating for youth-centric agendas on a global stage, the Y20 Summit 2023 looks poised to provide invaluable insights and drive impactful change.

