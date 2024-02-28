Your Guide to Rajya Sabha Recruitment: Unveiling Criteria, Process, & Assorted Job Roles

ANI

Youth often aspire to secure government jobs, and many government departments regularly announce vacancies to fulfill this aspiration. The Rajya Sabha Secretariat handles the recruitment process for positions such as Junior Parliamentary Reporter, requiring candidates to meet specific criteria.

Qualifications:

Candidates applying for the Junior Parliamentary Reporter position must have a graduate degree from a recognized university or institute. Additionally, they should possess a minimum shorthand speed of 160 words per minute.

Age Requirement:

Prospective applicants for the Junior Parliamentary Reporter role must be between 18 and 30 years old. The age is calculated based on the last date of online application submission.

Application Fees:

Applicants are required to pay a Rs 100 application fee plus Rs 60 bank charges. However, the administration offers fee relaxation for candidates from reserved categories. Fees are to be paid online during registration.

Selection Process:

The administration publishes a detailed syllabus for various exam papers, including Preliminary and Main exams, on the official Rajya Sabha website. Language papers are conducted separately, with exams in Hindi or English.

In addition to the Junior Parliamentary Reporter role, the Rajya Sabha recruits for various other positions, including Legislative/Committee/Executive/Protocol Officer, Assistant Legislative/Committee/Executive/Protocol Officer, Secretariat Assistant, Assistant Research/Reference Officer, Translator, Personal Assistant, and Office Work Assistant.

The recruitment notice includes salary details for significant posts, considering the available vacancies.

The Rajya Sabha recruitment process features strict eligibility criteria, an organized selection process, and opportunities across various job roles, offering aspirants a pathway to employment in this esteemed government institution.