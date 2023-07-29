Young Innovators At ABSS Impressed PM Modi: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday said that the young innovators present at an exhibition held on the sidelines of the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi with their knowledge, skills and ideas.

PM Modi inaugurated an educational convention titled the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam at the Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday, which coincided with the third anniversary of National Education Policy 2020.

Referring to this, the Education Minister tweeted, "The exhibition on the sidelines of the ABSS was a nursery of innovation, research & new possibilities! Young innovators impressed PM @narendramodi ji with their knowledge, skills and ideas. India's tech dream will be fulfilled by young innovators like these." Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Annapurna Devi, Subhas Sarkar and Rajkumar Ranjan Singh were present at the programme.

The Prime Minister also interacted with children and adults and also looked at the projects the children had displayed.

NEP giving a new direction to modern India

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said that National Education Policy was going to give a new direction to 21st Century India and we are becoming part of a moment that is laying the foundation for building the future of our country.

Stressing on the significance of education, PM Modi said, "It is education that has the power to change the destiny of the country. Education has an important role in achieving the target with which the country is moving forward. You are the representative of this. It is an important opportunity for me as well to be a part of Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam."

Read Also NEP will Help Students to Study in Local Languages: Modi at All India Education Convention

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)