Yogi Adityanath Meets Japanese, Indian Students In Lucknow; Calls Youth ‘Future Ambassadors’ Of India-Japan Ties

Lucknow, August 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday interacted with Japanese and Indian school students in Lucknow, describing young people as the “future ambassadors” of the India-Japan partnership and stressing the importance of student exchanges in strengthening ties between the two countries.

Young Minds, Shared Values, Stronger Futures! 🇮🇳🇯🇵



Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji interacted with students from India and Japan in Lucknow today.



This interaction brought two cultures and young minds together- building bridges of friendship, shared values and hope for a… pic.twitter.com/dqg2GHCvhg — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 21, 2026

The interaction brought together 13 Japanese high school students and 20 students from schools in Lucknow as part of a student exchange programme linked to Yamanashi in Japan. The meeting focused on cultural exchange, shared values and the role of young people in building closer relations between India and Japan.

Adityanath said the gathering was about more than bringing students from two countries together.

“The youth of India and Japan are seated here; I believe this is not merely a meeting of students, but also an encounter between the young generations of two cultures and traditions, as well as two nations,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath Calls Students Future Ambassadors

Highlighting the long-standing relationship between India and Japan, the chief minister said both countries share deep cultural links and that young people can play an important role in taking the partnership forward.

He said the exchange programme was particularly significant as the two countries are set to mark the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.

“This Student Exchange Programme is not merely a meeting of students; it is also a confluence of the youth of two cultures, two traditions, and two nations. India and Japan share ancient cultural ties, and next year marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Adityanath said.

Calling the students “future ambassadors”, he said their interactions could help strengthen the relationship between the two nations.

“To further strengthen these relations, the youth of both countries are present here as Future Ambassadors,” he said.

‘Japan And India Each Have Their Own Strengths’

Adityanath also spoke about the strengths that India and Japan can bring to their partnership. He highlighted Japan's reputation for discipline, precision, quality, teamwork and innovation, while pointing to India's young workforce, talent, diversity and creativity.

“Japan has its own strengths, Self-Discipline, Precision, Quality, Teamwork, and Innovation. India has its own strengths, Young Workforce, Youth Power, our talent, our diversity, our creativity, and the spirit of moving forward together,” he said.

जापान की अपनी एक Strength है- Self-Discipline, Precision, Quality, Teamwork और Innovation। भारत की अपनी Strength है- Young Workforce, युवा शक्ति, हमारी प्रतिभा, हमारी विविधता, हमारी सृजनात्मकता और साथ लेकर चलने की भावना।



मेरा विश्वास है कि जब जापान और भारत की Strength साथ आएगी,… pic.twitter.com/E9nQlOHgMl — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 21, 2026

The chief minister said combining these strengths could create opportunities not only for young people in both countries but also on the global stage.

“When the strengths of Japan and India come together, not only will the future of the children of both countries be better, but new possibilities will also open up on the Global Stage,” he said.

Students to experience India's ‘Unity In Diversity’

The Japanese students visiting Lucknow will also get an opportunity to experience India's cultural diversity and understand Uttar Pradesh's heritage, Adityanath said.

He said the exchange could help Japanese students learn about Indian languages, philosophy, traditions and the idea of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, or the belief that the world is one family.

“Our young friends who have come from Japan will have the opportunity to understand India's unity in diversity, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, Indian languages, Indian Philosophy, and the rich cultural heritage of Uttar Pradesh,” Adityanath said.

He added that such exchanges could help Japan's younger generation see India beyond its economic potential.

“Japan's new generation will be able to know India not just as a Market, but also as a shared civilizational friend,” he said.

यह Student Exchange Programme केवल छात्रों का Meet नहीं है, यह दो संस्कृतियों, दो परंपराओं और दो देशों की युवा पीढ़ियों का मिलन भी है।



भारत और जापान के प्राचीन सांस्कृतिक संबंध हैं और अगले वर्ष दोनों देशों के राजनयिक संबंधों के 75 वर्ष पूरे होने वाले हैं। इन संबंधों को और मजबूती… pic.twitter.com/XlE0J76Qyc — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) August 21, 2026

Focus on classrooms, campuses & young minds

The chief minister said some of the strongest international relationships are built through direct interaction among students, researchers and young people.

“Our strongest bonds are forged between Classrooms, Campuses, Laboratories and Young Minds,” Adityanath said.

He encouraged students from both countries to understand each other's cultures, values and perspectives and learn from one another.

“May our children understand each other's culture, values and life-perspectives, learn together and progress together,” he said, adding that today's students could become among the most influential ambassadors of the India-Japan partnership in the future.

UP’s cultural heritage in focus

Speaking about the setting for the exchange, Adityanath highlighted Uttar Pradesh's cultural and spiritual significance and described the state as the “heartland of India”.

He said the interaction between students from Lucknow and their counterparts connected to Japan's Yamanashi region was an important opportunity for cultural understanding.

The chief minister also said Japanese students could experience Uttar Pradesh's spiritual and cultural heritage during their visit.

Yamanashi Governor stresses teamwork

Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki also addressed the gathering and spoke about the importance of cooperation between young people in India and Japan.

He called on students from both countries to embrace teamwork and work towards a prosperous future together. The governor said the younger generation would have an important role in carrying the relationship between the two countries forward.

The interaction offered the students an opportunity to engage directly with political leaders and with peers from another country, while also highlighting the growing importance of youth and educational exchanges in India-Japan relations.

(Inputs from ANI)