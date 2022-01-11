Yes Bank ties up with Manipal Academy of BFSI; to offer PG diploma to banking aspirants

Yes Bank has partnered with Manipal Academy of BFSI to launch ‘Yes Professional Banker’ program, a one-year postgraduate diploma in banking for graduates who aspire to build a career in the banking and financial services industry (BFSI).

The Bank will provide education loans for the ‘Yes Professional Banker’ Program to help students bear the program fees as per the Bank’s existing student loan eligibility criteria. Once the candidates complete the program, they will be awarded a Post Graduate Diploma in Banking from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), and the ‘YES Professional Banker’ certification from Yes School of Banking.

Diploma holders will be offered placements in suitable roles at the Bank with competitive compensation packages. On completing a predefined tenure with the Bank, provided they meet requisite performance levels, the entire program fee will be reimbursed.

Anurag Adlakha, Chief Human Resources Officer, YES BANK, said, “At a time when banking is undergoing revolutionary changes, the launch of the

‘YES Professional Banker’ Program with student funding arrangements will help nurture talented aspirants into highly skilled professionals in the sector. We are delighted to partner with Manipal Academy of BFSI to execute the program.”

Dr. Thammaiah Chekkera, Director of Manipal Global Academy of BFSI, and Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE, said, “The Manipal Academy of BFSI is happy to partner with YES BANK to help young graduates garner the Post Graduate Diploma in Banking from Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and become new-age bankers through the ‘YES Professional Banker’ Program.”

The year-long ‘YES Professional Banker’ Program comprises three modules – a six-month on-campus residential learning experience, followed by a three-month internship and a three-month on-the-job training opportunity with YES BANK across the country. The selection process for the program includes an online assessment followed by interviews.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 12:45 PM IST