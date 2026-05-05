'Ye Nahi Sudhrenge': Galgotias University Organises Magic Show; Netizens React As Volunteers Seen Moving Behind Side Screen | VIDEO

Galgotia University: A magic performance at Galgotias University has unexpectedly become the latest talking point online, with a video from the institution’s cultural festival drawing amused reactions across social media.

The clip, recorded during UNIFEST, shows a classic quick-change act but what has made people laugh is not the trick itself. It is the camera angle.

THIS IS WHAT “CONSISTENCY” LOOKS LIKE 🔥



After Galgotias’ massive ROBO-dog backlash, students badly needed a break.



So the faculty arranged a magic show for “refreshment”.



And true to Galgotias’ track record…



They didn’t disappoint there either. pic.twitter.com/aHSu4VVV8K — Mr Sharma (@sharma_views) May 5, 2026

Instead of watching the illusion from the front, the video appears to capture the performance from the side, making the mechanics of the act far more visible than intended.

Magic trick with no mystery

In the now-viral video, a male magician dressed in a white jacket, black top hat and bright yellow cape performs alongside a female assistant.

The act follows a familiar stage routine. A large black cloth is briefly raised to cover the assistant, and every time it drops, she appears in a new outfit.

Over the course of the performance, the assistant is seen switching between multiple costumes including a dark strapless dress, a shimmering pink-and-red patterned outfit, and a solid red look.

But unlike most stage illusions, where the audience is meant to wonder how did that happen?, viewers online say this performance left very little to the imagination because the side-angle recording made the trick easier to follow.

Social media adds its own commentary

The video was shared online with a caption that quickly added to the buzz. “THIS IS WHAT ‘CONSISTENCY’ LOOKS LIKE. After Galgotias’ massive ROBO-dog backlash, students badly needed a break. So the faculty arranged a magic show for ‘refreshment’. And true to Galgotias’ track record… They didn’t disappoint there either.”

Ye kya hai bhai 😂🤣

Ye college ke students ko dikha rahe ye sab 😭🤣😂 — 🇮🇳Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohit_p__) May 5, 2026

Ye kya hai bhai 😂🤣

Ye college ke students ko dikha rahe ye sab 😭🤣😂 — 🇮🇳Rohit🇮🇳 (@Rohit_p__) May 5, 2026

That line, more than the trick itself, helped push the clip into meme territory.

Within hours, social media users were joking that the “real magic” was how the illusion still managed to draw applause even when the secret seemed to be in plain sight.

Hum to bhai jaise hai waise rahenge 🤣 — Alok Nanda (@AL0K_NANDA) May 5, 2026

What pushed the video further into viral territory was the flood of reactions that followed online.

Many viewers said the performance looked less like a magic act and more like a live demonstration of how stage tricks work. One user wrote, “They are not showing magic. They are showing how to do magic trick behind the magic.” Another commented that instead of hiding the illusion, the act practically revealed it, adding, “They are actually teaching how magicians trick people. It’s just that they teach really badly. They could not even copy a roadside magic show even they do better.”

Hum to bhai jaise hai waise rahenge 🤣 — Alok Nanda (@AL0K_NANDA) May 5, 2026

A few reactions were sharper. “What is this, bro? They’re showing all this stuff to college students,” one user wrote, while another simply said, “Ye nahi sudhrenge… hum to bhai jaise hai waise rahenge.”

What are these clowns 🤡 doing in that university? — VIVEK KUMAR (@kumar_vk28793) May 5, 2026

The magician himself also became part of the online commentary. Several viewers felt he looked strangely detached during the act. “That jadugar doesn’t seem even remotely interested in performing,” one person remarked.

What are these clowns 🤡 doing in that university? — VIVEK KUMAR (@kumar_vk28793) May 5, 2026

Some comments turned the entire episode into a joke about campus life. “What are these clowns doing in that university?” read one post. Another viral remark said, “Galgotias University teaches you how to get embarrassed in front of everyone and still walk shamelessly with your chest out.”

No matter what you say, the clip is still funny 🤣



Well done, Galgotias! — MeiteiYekSalai (@MeiteiYek) May 5, 2026

Not every reaction was angry, though. For many, the humour was exactly what made the clip spread. “No matter what you say, the clip is still funny. Well done, Galgotias!” one user wrote.

No matter what you say, the clip is still funny 🤣



Well done, Galgotias! — MeiteiYekSalai (@MeiteiYek) May 5, 2026

There were even exaggerated calls for students to rethink their choices. “Dear students of Galgotias, please withdraw your admission and save your hard-earned money,” another comment said a line that quickly got picked up and shared across platforms.

Taken together, the reactions made it clear that the internet was not really debating the quality of the magic. What it found irresistible was the accidental comedy of a trick that seemed to reveal itself while it was still happening.

The performance took place on an outdoor stage set against the backdrop of UNIFEST, the university’s annual techno-cultural festival.

Several students can be seen standing in front of the stage, phones raised, recording every moment. For many, it was just another entertainment segment in a busy festival lineup. But online, it has turned into something bigger, a clip people keep replaying, mostly because they cannot believe the angle.