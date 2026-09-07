YCMOU-Recognised Diploma In Music Therapy To Begin In Pune From September 15 | File Pic

Pune, September 07: A one-year diploma course in music therapy, recognised by the Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), will be launched by the Sur Sanjeevan Music Therapy Trust from September 15, offering a formal qualification to those seeking to work in the emerging field of therapeutic music.

The ‘Sur Sanjeevan (Curative Music)’ diploma programme will be available online as well as through offline centres in Pune and Mumbai, said senior sitarist and trust founder Dr Pandit Shashank Katti at a press conference on Monday.

“Music is an effective therapeutic approach. Through this course, students will gain knowledge of music therapy based on scientific principles. It is an opportunity to bring about positive changes in the lives of many people through music,” Katti said.

Course aims and recognition

According to the organisers, the course is aimed not only at students interested in careers in music but also at doctors, counsellors, special educators, psychiatrists and social-sector professionals. Students completing the one-year programme will receive a university diploma certificate recognised by the government, they said.

Katti said the new programme would build on the experience of the trust’s earlier certificate course. “Earlier, there was a certificate course in music therapy. However, the present course has received government recognition. Students completing it will receive a government-recognised qualification and can practise in the field of music therapy,” he said.

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Music therapy approaches

The course will cover three broad approaches, including holistic practices such as yoga and pranayama for physical well-being, health music involving classical music and ragas for its impact on the mind, and raga-based music therapy.

The organisers also cited applications of music therapy in areas such as arthritis, knee pain, asthma and developmental support for premature babies. “There has been considerable research on the usefulness of this therapy, and music therapy has been successfully used in addressing problems such as arthritis, knee pain, asthma and developmental issues among premature babies,” Katti said.

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Training and seminar details

Dr Sangeeta Sangavikar said around 450 students had previously been trained by Katti, including 80 to 90 practising doctors, many of whom are using music therapy in their work.

“The newly launched course will begin in September and online registration has already started,” Sangavikar said.

A free seminar providing details about the course structure, eligibility, admission process, fees and career opportunities will be held on September 13 from 5 pm to 7 pm at Karnataka Sangh, Siddharth Towers, Kothrud.