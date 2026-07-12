'Yahan Toh Bachche Cricket Khel Rahe Hain': RPSC Candidate Claims 50-60 Students Were Sent Back From Exam Centre | Watch

Jaipur: A candidate appearing for the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Senior Teacher Recruitment Examination-2025 was left stunned after reaching his listed exam centre and finding children playing cricket instead of examination activity. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media, raising questions over the exam arrangements.

राजस्थान में RPSC 2nd Grade परीक्षा का हैरान करने वाला नज़ारा! 🚨



अभ्यर्थी परीक्षा देने पहुँचे, लेकिन एडमिट कार्ड पर दिए गए परीक्षा केंद्र की जगह मिला क्रिकेट का मैदान।

बच्चे बल्ला घुमा रहे थे और उम्मीदवार हाथ में एडमिट कार्ड लेकर अपना केंद्र ढूंढते रहे।



यह केवल अव्यवस्था… pic.twitter.com/leDwtDRagt — GenZ of India (@GenZ_of_India_) July 12, 2026

Candidate reaches wrong venue

According to an NDTV report, the incident took place in Jaipur’s Jamwa Ramgarh area during the second-grade teacher recruitment examination. The candidate said his admit card mentioned Government Senior Secondary School, Saipura, Tehsil Jamwa Ramgarh, Jaipur district, along with a pin code and contact number.

After reaching the location through Google Maps, the candidate claimed that he found the school was not the designated examination centre. In the viral video, he can be heard saying, “I have come to give a teacher's exam. I am an RPSC student. This centre is listed as Government Senior Secondary School, Saipura.”

Admit card details questioned

The candidate said he called the mobile number mentioned on the admit card, but the person who answered allegedly said, "I am speaking from Jhunjhunu district," and informed him that it was the wrong number.

"Exam centre mein bachche cricket khel rahe hain," the candidate said while showing the premises, where no examination activity was taking place.

He further claimed, as per the NDTV report, that some children informed him that around 50 to 60 students had reached the same location and left after finding out that it was not the correct venue. According to candidate, the actual examination centre was located nearly 37 kilometres away.

Candidates seek assistance

The candidate alleged that he reached the spot around 8:30 am and tried contacting the exam control room for assistance, but officials allegedly directed him to approach RPSC.

The RPSC Senior Teacher Recruitment Examination 2025 began on Sunday, July 12, and will continue until July 18. As per NDTV, around 12.30 lakh candidates have registered for the exam, with 1,221 centres set up across 27 districts of Rajasthan.

The RPSC has not yet issued an official statement regarding the candidate’s allegations.

FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video or the claims made in connection with it.