XLRI Jamshedpur To Release XAT 2024 Answer Key Soon

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI), Jamshedpur, is set to release the answer key for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) shortly. Candidates who appeared for the XAT 2024 exam, held on January 7, 2024, can download the XAT Provisional Answer Key once it is made available on the official website xatonline.in.

According to the XAT Bulletin 2024, the results will be announced on January 31, 2024, and candidates can download the XAT Scorecard from January 31 to March 31, 2024.

Here's how to download the XAT Answer Key 2024:

Visit the Official Website: Go to the official website of XLRI Jamshedpur or the XAT portal – xatonline.in.

Required Login Credentials: Look for the link that says, “XAT Answer Key/Result.” Enter your credentials, such as your application number and password/date of birth.

Locate the Answer Key: Once logged in, find the section containing the answer key. It might be labeled as “Provisional Answer Key for XAT” or something similar.

Download or View: You should have the option to either view the answer key online or download it as a PDF file. Choose the desired option, and the XAT Answer Key/Result will be displayed on the screen.

Verification: Upon accessing the answer key, carefully verify and cross-check your answers with the key provided. Note down any discrepancies or questions you might have.

The XAT, conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur, is a crucial exam for MBA/PGDM admissions. Recognized by over 160 top B-schools across India, XAT scores are considered a benchmark for admission processes. Applicants may apply for multiple programs, and the selection criteria may vary depending on the nature of the program.