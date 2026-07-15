XAT 2027 Registration Begins At xatonline.in; Check Important Dates, Eligibility & Steps To Apply

XAT 2027 Registration: The registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2027 began today, July 15, 2026, with XLRI Jamshedpur, on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), seeking applications from MBA and PGDM candidates across the country.

A new programme to promote early registrations has been introduced by XLRI this year. Candidates will be assigned their first choice test city if they finish their application by July 15, the opening day. The chosen city will be confirmed by August 5, 2026. It is anticipated that the action will assist candidates in making travel and preparation plans well in advance.

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XAT 2027 Registration: Important Dates

Registration Opens: July 15, 2026

Registration Closes: December 6, 2026

Admit Card Release (Tentative): December 20, 2026

XAT 2027 Exam Date: January 3, 2027

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Day 1 Test City Confirmation (for July 15 applicants): August 5, 2026

XAT 2027 Registration: Application Fee (Previous Year's Fee)

XAT 2027 application fee: To be announced

XAT Application Fee (2026): ₹2,200

XLRI Programme Application Fee (per programme): ₹200

Note: The application fee for XAT 2027 has not yet been announced. Candidates should check the official notification, as the fee structure may be revised.

XAT 2027 Registration: Who can apply?

Applications for XAT 2027 are open to graduates in any academic field. Candidates may take the test with or without previous work experience.

XAT 2027 Registration: Steps to register

Applicants can follow these instructions to finish the online application:

Step 1: Go to xatonline.in, the official XAT website.

Step 2: Select "New Registration."

Step 3: To create an account, enter the necessary personal information.

Step 4: Use the link supplied to the registered email address to confirm the registration.

Step 5: Enter your password and registered email address to log in.

Step 6: Carefully complete the XAT 2027 application form.

Step 7: Add the necessary signature and photo.

Step 8: Before submitting the form, go over all the information.

Step 9: Use a debit card, credit card, or net banking to pay the application fee.

Step 10: Save the confirmation page to your computer for later use.

Direct link to apply

Candidates are urged to finish their registrations well in advance of the deadline in order to take advantage of the new early test city allotment initiative and prevent last-minute technical problems, as admissions to over 250 management institutes are based on XAT scores.