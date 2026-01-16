XAT 2026 Result OUT At xatonline.in; Direct Link Here

XAT 2026 Result: The Jamshedpur-based Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has revealed the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. Candidates who sat the exam on January 4, 2026, can now view and get their results on the official website, xatonline.in. To view the results, applicants need to enter their XAT ID and password.

XAT 2026 Result: Important dates

XAT 2026 Exam Date: January 4, 2026

XAT 2026 Response Sheet Release Date: January 6, 2026

XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date: January 9, 2026

XAT 2026 Objection Window Opening Date: January 9, 2026

XAT 2026 Result Date: January 16, 2026

XAT 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'Result' link.

Step 3: You will see a new page.

Step 4: To log in, enter your XAT ID and password.

Step 5: Examine and store your outcome.

Step 6: Print the outcome for your records.

Direct link to check the result

XAT 2026 Result: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s personal details

Section-wise scores

Total score

Section-wise percentile

Overall/total percentile

XAT 2026 Result: Expected Cut-off (Percentile)

XLRI Jamshedpur: 91–96

XIMB Bhubaneswar: 90–93

SPJIMR Mumbai: 93.5–95

IMT Ghaziabad: 90–92

GIM Goa: 85–90

TAPMI Manipal: 80–85

IRMA Anand: 80–85

MICA Ahmedabad: 80–85

Great Lakes Institute of Management: 80–85

LIBA Chennai: 80–85

KJ Somaiya Mumbai: 85–90

XAT 2026 Result: Exam pattern

There were ninety-five multiple-choice questions on the test. There were four sections of the exam. There were 26 questions on the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning assessments. There were twenty-one questions in the decision-making process. There were 28 questions in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation. There were twenty questions in General Knowledge.