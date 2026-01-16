 XAT 2026 Result OUT At xatonline.in; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationXAT 2026 Result OUT At xatonline.in; Direct Link Here

XAT 2026 Result OUT At xatonline.in; Direct Link Here

XLRI has declared the XAT 2026 results for the exam held on January 4, 2026. Candidates can check their scores, section-wise percentiles, total percentile, and expected cut-offs for top colleges like XLRI, SPJIMR, XIMB, and IMT on xatonline.in.

SimpleUpdated: Friday, January 16, 2026, 12:27 PM IST
article-image

XAT 2026 Result: The Jamshedpur-based Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has revealed the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026. Candidates who sat the exam on January 4, 2026, can now view and get their results on the official website, xatonline.in. To view the results, applicants need to enter their XAT ID and password.

XAT 2026 Result: Important dates

XAT 2026 Exam Date: January 4, 2026

XAT 2026 Response Sheet Release Date: January 6, 2026

FPJ Shorts
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
'Chal Bantai!': Andre De Grasse Charms Fans With Cheeky Slangs As Tata Mumbai Marathon Ambassador; Video
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
Federal Bank Q3 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹1,094 Crore, Sequential Growth Strengthens
Federal Bank Q3 Profit Rises 16% YoY To ₹1,094 Crore, Sequential Growth Strengthens
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar From Prabhadevi G/South Ward No 194
Mumbai BMC Election Results 2026: Sena UBT's Nishikant Shinde Defeats Shinde Sena's Samadhan Sarvankar From Prabhadevi G/South Ward No 194

XAT 2026 Provisional Answer Key Release Date: January 9, 2026

XAT 2026 Objection Window Opening Date: January 9, 2026

XAT 2026 Result Date: January 16, 2026

XAT 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website, xatonline.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the 'Result' link.

Step 3: You will see a new page.

Step 4: To log in, enter your XAT ID and password.

Step 5: Examine and store your outcome.

Step 6: Print the outcome for your records.

Direct link to check the result

XAT 2026 Result: Details mentioned on scorecard

Candidate’s personal details

Section-wise scores

Total score

Section-wise percentile

Overall/total percentile

XAT 2026 Result: Expected Cut-off (Percentile)

XLRI Jamshedpur: 91–96

XIMB Bhubaneswar: 90–93

SPJIMR Mumbai: 93.5–95

IMT Ghaziabad: 90–92

GIM Goa: 85–90

TAPMI Manipal: 80–85

IRMA Anand: 80–85

MICA Ahmedabad: 80–85

Great Lakes Institute of Management: 80–85

LIBA Chennai: 80–85

KJ Somaiya Mumbai: 85–90

XAT 2026 Result: Exam pattern

There were ninety-five multiple-choice questions on the test. There were four sections of the exam. There were 26 questions on the Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning assessments. There were twenty-one questions in the decision-making process. There were 28 questions in Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation. There were twenty questions in General Knowledge.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
CFA Level 2 November 2025 Results Released At cfainstitute.org; Pass Percentage Falls To 42%
B.Pharma Student Alleges Molestation At Greater Noida College; FIR Filed After Viral Video
B.Pharma Student Alleges Molestation At Greater Noida College; FIR Filed After Viral Video
XAT 2026 Result OUT At xatonline.in; Direct Link Here
XAT 2026 Result OUT At xatonline.in; Direct Link Here
Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Exams From March 6 To 28
Kerala Plus Two Hall Ticket 2026 Released; Exams From March 6 To 28
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other...
AEEE Phase 1 Registration 2026 Process Extended Till January 21; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other...