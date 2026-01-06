 XAT 2026 Response Sheet And Answer Key Released At xatonline.in; Know How To Calculate Score
XAT 2026 response sheet and answer key have been released at xatonline.in. Candidates can download their question paper and responses and check raw scores using the official marking scheme. The exam was held on January 4 in a single shift.

Updated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

XAT 2026 Response Sheet And Answer Key: The response sheet and answer key for the XAT 2026 were made available today. The download link is now active. The question paper, section-by-section questions, and the candidate's response are all included in the XAT 2026 response sheet.

The XAT 2026 exam was administered by the Xavier School of Management, previously the Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), on January 4, 2026, at approved XAT exam locations in over 100 cities. From 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM, the exam was administered in a single shift.

XAT 2026 Response Sheet And Answer Key: Steps to check answer sheet

The response sheet is only accessible for a short time. See the instructions for downloading the XAT 2026 answer key below:

Step 1: Visit the xatonline.in website

Step 2: Select the option for the response sheet or answer key.

Step 3: Enter the password and application number.

Step 4: Select the text that says "Download response sheet."

Step 5: Download it and review the information

Direct link to check response sheet

XAT 2026 Response Sheet And Answer Key: Steps to calculate score

There is no score normalisation as XAT is conducted in a single shift.

XAT results are prepared by converting raw scores into percentiles.

Candidates can calculate their raw XAT score using the response sheet.

XAT 2026 Response Sheet And Answer Key: Marking scheme:

+1 mark for each correct answer

0 mark for unanswered questions

–0.25 mark for each incorrect answer

–0.10 mark for leaving eight consecutive questions unanswered

No negative marking in GK for incorrect answers

The final XAT score is the sum of marks obtained across sections.

XAT 2026 Result:

XAT results may be announced earlier, beginning in the third week of January 2026, based on trends from the previous year. On January 15, 2026, the XAT results are anticipated to be made public.

