XAT 2026 Registration Ends Today At xatonline.in; Last Chance To Apply NOW

XAT 2026 Registration: The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2026 will conclude today, December 11, at the Xavier School of Management (XLRI) Jamshedpur. Applications for XAT 2026 are available on the official website, xatonline.in, for qualified candidates. On January 4, XLRI Jamshedpur will hold XAT 2026.

The date of the XAT 2026 exam is January 4, 2026. Almost 109 cities will host the exam. Candidates will be assigned to a test centre based on the city they selected on the XAT 2026 application form. Candidates may choose up to six exam centres.

XAT 2026 Registration: Important dates

1. Start of registration process: July 10, 2025

2. Last date to apply: December 11, 2025

3. Admit card download date: December 20, 2025 (Tentative)

4. XAT Exam date: January 04, 2026, 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm

5. Correction window: October 14, 2025 (09:00 am) to October 16, 2025 (09:00 am)

XAT 2026 Registration: Application fees

Basic XAT 2026 registration fee: ₹2200

For each XLRI programme selected: ₹200 extra

Accepted Payment Modes:

Debit Cards (RuPay / Visa / MasterCard / Maestro)

Credit Cards

Internet Banking

IMPS

Cash Cards

Mobile Wallets

XAT 2026 Registration: How to register?

Candidates must follow the instructions below in order to apply for this exam:

Step 1: Visit the official XAT website at xatonline.in.

Step 2: Fill out the website with your name, email address, mobile number, password, state, city, and captcha.

Step 3: Next, thoroughly review each detail before submitting.

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload the necessary files, then submit it.

Step 5: Print the form for your records after downloading it.

Exam pattern and marking system

The exam includes multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

One essay writing question will also be asked.

Question distribution varies across sections.

Section-Wise Question & Mark Distribution

Decision Making: 21 questions | 21 marks

Verbal Ability & Logical Reasoning: 26 questions | 26 marks

Quantitative Ability & Data Interpretation: 28 questions | 28 marks

General Knowledge: 20 questions | 20 marks

Marking Scheme

+1 mark for each correct answer.

–0.25 mark for each incorrect answer.

–0.10 mark penalty for more than 8 consecutive unanswered questions.

No negative marking in the GK section.

XAT 2026

With the exception of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), over 250 management colleges and B-schools, including XLRI Jamshedpur, MICA Ahmedabad, XIM Bhubaneshwar, IMT Ghaziabad, and S P Jain Mumbai, accept XAT 2026 scores for admission to Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Postgraduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programs.