XAT 2025 Scheduled For January 5; Registration Open!

Registration for the Xavier Aptitute Test (XAT) 2025 is now open. The candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register for the same via the official website at xatonline.com. Students who are applying to be admitted to MBA programs take this entrance exam. Interested candidates can click here to apply for the XAT 2025 directly.

"We are excited to announce that applications for the prestigious PGDM (General Management) program at XLRI Jamshedpur are now open. Prospective candidates are invited to apply using their GMAT or GRE scores," reads the website.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Now, fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates are advised to visit the page for login and application printing, create a printout, and save both the hard copy and soft copy of the application in case there is any doubt about their successful registration.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

Eligibilty Criteria

Candidates must possess a recognized bachelor’s degree of at least three years in any discipline. Additionally, they should have a minimum of five years of managerial or supervisory experience by March 31, 2025. Applicants may submit GMAT or GRE scores taken between December 1, 2021, and December 31, 2024. It is important to note that XAT 2025 scores will also be accepted for this program. However, the XAT exam is scheduled for January 5, 2025, and requires a separate registration.

About XAT 2024

On January 7, 2024, a Sunday, XAT 2024 was held. XLRI conducted XAT on behalf of XAMI. The XAT score was used by more than 160 institutes for admissions.

XAT 2024 was conducted across India in the following cities:

Agra, Ahmedabad, Aurangabad City (Maharashtra), Allahabad, Ambala, Amravati, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhatinda, Bhilai Nagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh/Mohali, Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi-NCR, Dhanbad, Dibrugarh, Durgapur/Asansol, Ernakulam, Gandhinagar, Goa, Gorakhpur, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hooghly, Hubballi(Hubli), Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur,Jalandhar, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kannur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Kottayam, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysuru(Mysore), Nagpur, Nashik, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Roorkee, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Siliguri, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Tirupathi, Tiruvallur, Udaipur, Udupi Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Warangal, Tejpur, Jorhat, Rajkot, Shillong, Naharlagun.