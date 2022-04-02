World Autism Day: How to select a school for a child with learning disabilities

No matter how much one might argue, schools do have a large impact on the kind of individuals young children grow up to be. Schools are where children learn the do’s and don’ts of social behaviour along with countless other useful life skills, as well as gain the knowledge to succeed while in school and beyond. However, a positive impact of school on a child’s life is only possible if the child attends the right school which supports their growth and development. Thus, the decision to select a school for a child is a big one.

If the child has special needs, this decision can be life-changing, especially if you are considering mainstreaming. In every case parents need to research a lot before deciding a school, but the number of factors involved when it comes to a child with special needs can be overwhelming.

Children with Autism, ADHD and learning disability require additional support and help which is not available in most schools. A plethora of research, countless conversations and many different factors would need to be considered before the parents/guardians can decide on a school for these children. Here are my top tips, as a mother of an autistic child, about things to keep in mind when deciding on a school for children with special needs.

Attitude and History

First and foremost, you need to know the school’s attitude towards inclusivity and the schools' history of working with children with special needs. Ask questions about what strategies the school uses to manage challenging behaviour in the classroom? Know about the school’s policy on bullying. Inquire about the number of students with special needs in the school. Check out their website and, read reviews of other parents on the school’s efforts toward inclusion.

Assistance provided

As per the rules of the RPWD Act, most mainstream schools now have a special education department. Research and talk to them about the two essential classroom considerations, accommodations and modifications, that are vital for students with special needs to succeed. Examples of accommodations are – Extra time for assessments and exams, a separate place for taking exams, the use of a scribe during exams etc. Examples of modifications are – simpler assignments, typed notes, writing assignments with shorter lengths and sometimes eliminating specific complex topics.

Specials and Specialists

Ask whether the school has trained professionals like a school counsellor and special educator in place to make sure the accommodations and modifications are implemented adequately. What other therapists e.g. speech therapists or occupational therapists visit the school? If yes, how often? Is there a nurse or doctor on-site full time? Does the school offer a selection of different subjects offered by CBSE? Do they give students access to assistive technology? What are the extracurricular activities open to special needs students?

Availability and communication

Make a telephonic appointment to visit the school. Notice if the person on the other line is helpful and polite. If you reach an automated message, see if your call is returned promptly. In case, you send an email for an appointment. How long did it take to receive a reply? Visit the school at least two or three times as generally, the first organised visit is not representative of the actual working of the school. Ask as many questions as you have, the answers will give you clarity on how open the school is to communication. Did the Principal or Vice-Principal address you during the visit? If not, do you have a way to contact them with questions? Does the school have an active PTA body? Always choose the school that is open to communication and collaborating with the parents; it is one of the most critical factors to consider.

Location is key, too

Choose a school that doesn’t have a long commute. Children with special needs generally have therapies that are important for their development. A long commute can make a child tired and not willing to go for therapies. Distance also plays a critical role in case you choose to send your child by school bus. A school bus is a good place to make friends, but it can also be an overwhelming and lonely place for a child with special needs. Sometimes a child can manage shorter distances, and longer distances could be difficult to manage.

Conclusion

Autism, ADHD and learning disabilities bring with them a wide range of challenges. Children with these difficulties might often find it difficult to navigate themselves in society. The parents and guardians of children with learning disabilities and autism must choose a school that would be sensitive to their needs by providing them with the necessary aid and in general be supportive of these children.

(Ketki Agarwal is Co-Founder & Trustee at LENS Foundation)

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 08:25 PM IST