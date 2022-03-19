With Mood Indigo, IIT-B officially reopens on a high note

IIT Bombay officially reopened offline classes last week. I was there to cover the event. I have visited IIT-B often before but what I saw on the day or reopening was something else. There was merriment and joy, and it looked like a festival.

In fact, Mood Indigo, IIT-B’s iconic festival was also held that day and the fun only multiplied. I spoke to a few students and they were relieved that life will henceforth be ‘normal’ at the campus.

Shibani Dhar, a final year B.Tech student, said, “Mood Indigo was much bigger 2 years back. It used to be a four-day event. But, no matter how short the event this year was, I am glad the campus has finally begun. Now, I see myself attending more cultural events and lectures. Following this semester, I see a better offline lifestyle for everyone on campus.”

I walked all over the campus that day and my pace hastened automatically. I felt as though I was gliding. Restaurants were open and students at all books and corners, smiling away.

IIT-B offers a varied bouquet of courses, and to see students from all streams mix about like one big family was amazing. Of course, the scene and the music added to the festive sensation.

And along with the students, I felt a sense of happiness too. For the last two years, information was a little wanting from the institute, but now I will have every reason to visit the place. The greenery, the open space, the driveway has always been a fascinating experience for me, and to think that I’m going to get it all back is a wonderful feeling.

I am happy Covid-19 is on its way out, and life is getting back to normal. Nothing like some fresh air and time away from the keyboard and screen

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:23 AM IST