Will Telegram Be Banned? 5 Exam Controversies That May Lead To Its Ban In India

Representative image

In just a few years, Telegram has gained immense popularity among youngsters, becoming a popular messaging app with over 5 million users in India. However, the app is now facing an uncertain future as the government intensifies its scrutiny.

A recent probe by the Centre into extortion and gambling activities has cast a shadow over the app's operations, raising the possibility of a potential ban.

Adding to the app's challenges, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has been arrested in Paris, and since his arrest, a probe into the company has begun at various places, including India. The Indian government is examining messaging app Telegram due to concerns that it might be involved in activities like extortion and gambling.

The investigation could result in a potential ban on the app, depending on its findings.

Telegram's strong privacy features, intended to protect user data, have inadvertently created a safe space for illegal activities, including the leaking of exam papers. The app's ability to conceal users' identities makes it difficult for authorities to trace those responsible.

Telegram: Series Of Exam Paper Leaks

Several exam papers, including those for the UGC-NET 2024, NEET UG, CISCE, and MPPSC, have been leaked on Telegram, raising serious concerns about the app's role.

UGC-NET 2024 Paper Leak

The UGC NET 2024 exam, conducted on June 18, 2024, was marred by a significant paper leak circulated on Telegram. This breach led to the cancellation of the test for approximately 9 lakh candidates, highlighting the vulnerabilities in the examination process and the need for stronger preventive measures.

The NEET UG exam

Held on May 5, 2024, also suffered a paper leak, reportedly originating in several districts across Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Haryana. The incident, suspected to be connected to Telegram, compromised the fairness of the exam for thousands of aspiring medical students, prompting calls for stricter security measures.

MPPSC Paper Leak

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) exam was similarly compromised by a paper leak on June 22, 2024, with the leaked paper circulating on Telegram and reportedly sold for Rs 2,500. This sparked widespread outrage and concern over the integrity of the examination process.

UP Police Exam Paper Leak

The Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment process has faced repeated disruptions due to paper leaks. Initially scheduled for February 2024, the exam was cancelled due to a leaked paper and rescheduled twice, only to face further rumours of leaks that led to additional cancellations.

CISCE Std 12 Chemistry Paper Leak

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) cancelled the ISC Chemistry Paper 1 exam on February 27, 2024, just before it was set to begin. The cancellation, due to the exam paper's widespread circulation on platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp, marked the second such incident in 15 years, underscoring the challenges in maintaining exam integrity.