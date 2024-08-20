Will NEET PG 2024 Result Be Announced Today? Here's What Social Media Is Saying | Freepik Image

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024 exam was held on August 11, 2024 and while the aspirants are waiting in anticipation for the result, there are speculations running in social media about the result getting declared today, August 20. On the other hand, media reports states that the result will be issued by the end of August. However, it is important to note that there has been no official confirmation about the result date by the Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).



The board will soon make available the preliminary answer key for the exam. Candidates will be able to study the tentative answer key on the official NBEMS website. Candidates will be entitled to object to any answers in the key that they believe are incorrect. After then, the board will build the final solution key based on the problems that the students have provided.

Social Media's take



A candidate took to social media platform, 'X' and said, "NEET PG 2024 RESULTS OUT TODAY??? All the best everyone!!! NEET PG 2024 on 11th August, and today is exact 9th day….20th August. NEET PG 2023 on 5th March, and results on 14th March. #neetpg2024 #neetpg #MedTwitter"

According to the candidates, the NBEMS released the result of NEET PG 2023 exactly after 9 days of conducting the exam. The 2023 exam was held on March 5 and the result was announced on March 14. Similarly, the candidates believe that since this year's exam was held on August 11, the results are expected to be released today, August 20.

Another candidate wrote, "Will the NEET PG 24 results be out today ? Last year NEET PG 23 result exact 9th day par aaya tha (I.e. 14th march ) Today is exact 9th day since the exam ? Or Result would be delayed due to 2 shifts examination and normalisation ? #neetpg2024 #MedTwitter"

Meanwhile, another candidate stated that the result may be declared by 5:00 PM today, "Possibilities of NEET PG result to be out today. According to sources NBE can release result in evening 5:00 PM. #NeetpgResult"

However, other candidates said that there is no surety about the results being announced today. A candidate wrote, "Nbems is unpredictable..don’t compare with last year..this year scenario is different"

Nbems is unpredictable..don’t compare with last year..this year scenario is different — Sudarshan Devireddy (@SudarshanD49298) August 20, 2024

But the whole scene changed this year. And normalisation process too. So might get delayed 🤔 anyways hope for the best — Dr. Govind J (@govindjoy9) August 20, 2024

"But the whole scene changed this year. And normalisation process too. So might get delayed anyways hope for the best," another user said.

NEET PG 2024

The test was administered in two shifts at 416 locations across 170 cities in the country. NEET-PG certification is required for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma programs at various universities and institutes across the country. NEET PG is required even for international nationals seeking admission to medical schools in India.