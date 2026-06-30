Why Is 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Song 'Nimbooda' In Odisha's Class 5 English Textbooks? Students Highlight Error | Watch

Odisha Textbook Controversy: Lyrics from the popular Bollywood songs' Nimbooda Nimbooda' and 'Bumbro' have been found in Odisha school textbooks, triggering criticism over the quality of recently introduced educational material. The controversy comes after more than 1,600 errors were identified in new textbooks for Classes 1 to 8.

Error In Class 5 English Textbook

The issue came to light after the Class 5 English textbook included 'Nimbooda', a song popularised by the 1999 Bollywood film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, as an example of a Rajasthani folk song as per the News 18 Report. Similarly, Rind Posh Maal from the 2000 film Mission Kashmir appears in the Class 8 textbook as an example of a Kashmiri folk song.

So there's this Nimbuda Bollywood song, and its lyrics is in our Odia textbook as a Rajasthani folk song. 🤣🤣kids are reading those lyrics like some kind of poetry🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/DCZpYABAMb — Chwenchyyy (@PhantomPetalss) June 28, 2026

The textbooks also feature the Odia folk song Raja Doli in the Class 5 English book Pallavi, while the lyrics of Bumbro... Bumbro from Mission Kashmir has been included in the Class 3 textbook. According to The Indian Express, all four songs are rooted in traditional folk music, although the versions included in the textbooks are widely recognised through their Bollywood adaptations.

What Did Students Say?

As per the OTV News report, students voiced concern over the content of the newly introduced textbooks. Displaying her Class 5 English textbook, one girl said, "This is our Class 5 textbook. This is our English book. It contains Odia words on a page inside. There is English on one side and Odia on the other. If we read Odia in an English book, how will we learn? What lesson will we learn?"

She said the issue appeared on only one page, which featured the Raja Duli Gita, and recited, "Banasta Dakila Gaja... Barasake Thare Asichi Raja... Asichi Raja Lo Gheni To Nua Sajabaja." When asked why she objected to it, she added, "Yes, in Odia. See here, it's English on this side and Odia on the other. What will we study?"

😂 भुवनेश्वर के क्लास 5 की इंग्लिश किताब में छप गया "निम्बूदा निम्बूदा" गाना! बच्चे अब ABC सीखने की जगह "ऐश्वर्या राय के साथ नाचूँगी" पढ़ रहे हैं।

टीचर: "Repeat after me - Nimbooda Nimbooda!"

मॉम्स-डैड्स: "बेटा ये क्या पढ़ रहे हो?!"

अगला चैप्टर: बारिश में भीगकर डांस कैसे करें?… https://t.co/rY8dYYlcYk — NewsTigerG (@NewsTigerG) June 29, 2026

Another girl said, "The Odia Raja Duli song has been included in our English book. To read about our festival, you can use Odia. It would have been better if it were provided in English. It would have increased our knowledge of English. We request of the government that it should be given in English instead of Odia."

Meanwhile, another student criticised the inclusion of the Bollywood song "Nimbooda Nimbooda" in the art education textbook Kruti. After reciting a few lines from the song, he said, "An art education book named Kruti was given to our school. In this book, a Hindi film song is featured within the music section. This will be of no use to us, what will we gain by reading this? It would have been better if this had been replaced with an Odia-language song."

He further appealed to the government, saying, "It would be better if this song is changed to an Odia song. We request the government to take necessary action regarding this song."

What did Parents Say

As per the Republic News Report, an aggrieved parent association leader in Bhubaneswar stated, "How can multiple layers of editors, academic proofreaders, and the state-appointed textbook bureau completely miss a popular Bollywood song during vetting? This shows an absolute absence of quality control."

More Errors Found in Skill Education Textbook

The scrutiny has also extended to the Class 6 skill education textbook, Kaushala Sikshya, which includes lessons on preparing dishes such as jhal muri, fruit salad, buttermilk, lassi, mint chutney, sandwiches, and kachumber raita as per the News 18 Report

The latest controversy has intensified criticism over the editing, review, and approval process followed before the publication of the new textbooks.

Bhubaneswar, Odisha: Minister Nityananda Gond says, "A three-member committee was formed by the Chief Minister to look into the mistakes found in textbooks. The committee conducted an inquiry and recommended strict action against those responsible for the negligence. The Chief… pic.twitter.com/LVicMcaEhq — IANS (@ians_india) June 29, 2026

Odisha Government Orders Corrections

The controversy follows the discovery of more than 1,600 errors in newly introduced textbooks for Classes 1 to 8 across Odisha.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the state government has taken the matter seriously and that corrected versions of the textbooks will be distributed to all government-run schools.

He added that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the lapses and that action has already been initiated against those responsible.

Meanwhile, Bhadrak District Education Officer Chakradhar Mallik, as per the News 18 Report said schools have already received correction sheets listing the identified errors and their corrections.