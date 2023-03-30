Why is Assam celebrating Students' Day on March 31; Know reason here

Birth anniversary of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on March 31 to be celebrated as Students' Day in Assam. | Twitter @NitumoniSaikia0

The Assam government will observe the birthday of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma on March 31 as Students' Day in the state, State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu said on Sunday.

Why is Student's day celebrated in Assam?

To commemorate the birth anniversary of Upendranath Brahma, a Bodo leader who is given the title of Bodofa (Guardian of the Bodo community) in North eastern region of the country. He was born on 31 March 1956 in Assam.

Who is Upendranath Brahma?

Upendranath Brahma was an Bodo social activist and the former president of All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU).

He was the vice-president of All Bodo Students Union between 1981–1983 and president from 1986.

He worked for the education and wellbeing of the Bodo community, Under his leadership, the ABSU agreed to include political issues as part of its agenda to give political matureness to the students.

Brahma died in Mumbai on 1 May 1990 as a consequence of blood cancer at an age of just 34 years.

Honours

The title of Bodofa (Guardian of Bodos) was posthumously conferred upon Brahma on 8 May 1990 in recognition of his vision and leadership.

His life is celebrated each year on the anniversary of his death, which is now called Bodofa Day.

This Year onwards the Assam government will observe the birth anniversary of Brahma on March 31 as Students' Day in the state.

Assam CM, Himanta Sarma last September had announced that March 31 every year will be celebrated as Chatra divas or Student's day.