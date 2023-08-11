Why Choose A Business School In France? Expert Explains How It Can Prepare Students For Global Market

Tamym Abdessemed | |

Choosing a business school or a country to study in, is a personal decision and depends on individual career goals, financial considerations, and personal preferences.

But let me give you several reasons why an Indian student may choose to study in a French business school.

International Exposure: Studying in a French business school offers students a chance to experience a different culture and a global perspective on business, which can be invaluable in today's increasingly globalized world. This exposure can help students understand international markets better and prepare them for roles in multinational corporations.

Quality of student-centered Education: France is home to some of the world's leading business schools in the international rankings like the Financial Times (HEC Paris, ESSEC, Excelia Business School). France is also the second country in the world with the biggest number of triple accredited business schools after the UK. These institutions offer high-quality education, cutting-edge research, and innovative teaching methods, equipping students with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed in their careers.

Internship and Job Opportunities: Many French business schools have strong connections with industries and businesses, both within France and internationally. These connections can provide students with internship and job opportunities, potentially a pathway to a career in Europe. This is the essence of our “Grandes Ecoles”

Language Skills: Learning French can be an added advantage for Indian students. While English is widely spoken in the global business world, being bilingual or multilingual can open up more opportunities. Moreover, French is the second most studied language in the world and is spoken in over 29 countries, which can broaden career prospects.

Scholarship and Funding Opportunities: Many French business schools offer scholarships and funding opportunities to international students, which can help ease the financial burden of studying abroad.

Diverse Student Body: French business schools attract students from all over the world, creating a multicultural learning environment. This diversity can broaden students' perspectives and understanding of different cultures and business practices.

Lifestyle and Cultural Experience: France is known for its rich history, culture, and lifestyle. While studying, students can explore famous cities like Paris, Nice, or Lyon, Tours and the châteaux de la Loire, visit historical sites, try famous French cuisine, and immerse themselves in the French way of life.

EU Access: Studying in France could provide easier access to other countries in the European Union, both for travel and for potential work opportunities.

The author is the Assistant CEO of Excelia, Dean of Excelia Business School