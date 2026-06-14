Who Was Raushan Sir's Brother Prince? Accused In Khan Sir's Vandalism Case, Dies In Nepal

Patna: Prince, the brother of coaching educator Raushan Anand, popularly known as Raushan Sir, has died under mysterious circumstances in Nepal, according to media reports. Prince was among the accused in the vandalism case linked to educator Khan Sir's coaching institute, Khan Global Studies, in Patna.

His death comes amid ongoing legal troubles for Raushan Anand, who is currently in jail in connection with the vandalism case.

According to a report by The Times of India, Prince was facing allegations related to the June 2 attack on Khan Global Studies in Patna's Kadamkuan area. However, the exact circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

As per an NDTV report, Prince had been staying in Nepal with at least six friends and reportedly died late on Friday night under suspicious circumstances. His family members are said to be travelling to Nepal following the incident.

Prince's Link to the Khan Global Studies Vandalism Case

The development comes amid an ongoing legal battle over the violence at Khan Global Studies.

According to The Times of India, the case stems from an incident in which two security guards deployed at the coaching institute allegedly fired shots into the air during a disturbance. The guards were later arrested, and police subsequently named Khan Sir in the case under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Khan Sir later approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. His counsel argued that the guards acted in self-defence to disperse a crowd and that the allegations against Khan Sir were limited to claims that he had instructed the guards to open fire.

The defence further stated that the guards had been hired through a private security agency and that the firearms used during the incident were legally licensed.

The court was also informed that Khan Sir cooperated with investigators by ensuring the guards appeared before the police and by providing relevant documents. However, the prosecution opposed the anticipatory bail plea, citing the statement of one of the arrested guards and alleging misuse of a firearm licence.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court observed that a detailed examination of the records was necessary before deciding on the anticipatory bail petition.

Previous Allegations Against Prince

According to NDTV, Prince had also been accused in an earlier attack on Khan Sir's coaching centre in 2021. He was allegedly involved in an incident in which a group entered a classroom and engaged in violence inside the institute.

The report further stated that Khan Sir has repeatedly accused Raushan Anand of orchestrating attacks and instigating assaults on his staff over the years. Raushan Anand, meanwhile, has accused Khan Sir of conspiring against him and alleged that Khan Sir was behind a vandalism incident at his coaching institute in 2023.

Why Did the Rivalry Escalate?

An NDTV investigation reported that the latest vandalism incident stemmed from a dispute over claims of success in the Bihar Police recruitment examination. Both Khan Global Studies and Gyan Bindu GS Academy reportedly claimed credit for a large number of successful candidates, leading to torn posters, public confrontations, and clashes between supporters.

The rivalry between Khan Sir and Raushan Anand reportedly dates back several years and is also linked to control over the Kisan Cold Storage campus in Patna's Musallahpur area, where both coaching institutes operate.

Raushan Anand's Bail Plea Rejected Earlier

Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that a court had earlier rejected Raushan Anand's bail plea after Khan Sir alleged that he may have been involved in orchestrating the attack on Khan Global Studies.